Mets trade Justin Verlander to Astros

Ahead of today’s 6pm deadline, the Mets traded Justin Verlander to the Houston Astros for at two minor league outfielders: top Astros outfield prospect Drew Giilbert, ranked #76 in all of baseball on MLB’s Top 100 list, and their #4 prospect, Ryan Clifford. How much of Verlander’s guaranteed salary the Mets are eating is not yet known.

Verlander, a surefire first-ballot Hall of Famer, came to the Mets on a two-year contract this off-season, for $86.66 million, with a vesting option for 2025. Verlander, along with Max Scherzer, were supposed to anchor the rotation for an ascendent Mets team en route to the playoffs and, hopefully, the World Series.

Instead, both players were traded away in what definitely is not a fire sale and the Mets will have to limp through the rest of the 2023 with contributions from folks like David Peterson, Tylor Megill, and Joey Lucchessi. Get excited folks.

With a few hours left before the deadline, look for the Mets to make a few more trades, with Tommy Pham being the most likely candidate to be moved.