Mets trade Tommy Pham to Diamondbacks

In their latest trade deadline move, the Mets have dealt outfielder Tommy Pham to the Diamondbacks, per SNY’s Andy Martino. In return, the Mets are getting 17-year-old shortstop Jeremy Rodriguez, according to Joel Sherman.

Just yesterday, the Mets traded fellow outfielder Mark Canha to the Brewers. Considering Pham’s very good production this year while playing on a one-year, $6 million contract, this might be the least surprising move the Mets have made this season.

In 264 plate appearances, the 35-year-old right-handed hitter has put up a .268/.348/.472 line with 10 home runs, a 127 wRC+, and 1.7 fWAR. When the Mets signed him, it wasn’t entirely clear how much playing time he would get, but when Starling Marte faltered and Canha took a step back, Pham took full advantage of the playing time. His wRC+ this season is his best single-season mark since 2019.

Considering how great Corbin Carroll has been for Arizona, Pham figures to take playing time from Jake McCarthy, who has been starting for the Diamondbacks in right field but has just an 85 wRC+ on the season.