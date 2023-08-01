Mets trade Dominic Leone to Angels

In a relatively surprising move, the Mets have traded right-handed relief pitcher Dominic Leone to the Angels, per Will Sammon. In return, the Mets are getting 23-year-old infielder Jeremiah Jackson, per Joel Sherman.

The Mets signed Leone to a deal in early May, and he wound up pitching 30.2 innings out of their bullpen with a 4.40 ERA and a 5.26 FIP. Over the course of his major league career—during which he’s spent time with the Mets, Mariners, Diamondbacks, Blue Jays, Cardinals, Guardians, and Giants—Leone has a 3.75 ERA and a 4.01 FIP.

As for Jackson, he was picked by the Angels in the second round of the 2018 amatauer draft. He’s spent this season at in Double-A, and in 349 plate appearances, he’s hit .248/.321/.447 with 15 home runs and 21 stolen bases in 28 attempts. The MLB Pipeline crew had him ranked as the Angels’ ninth-best prospect.