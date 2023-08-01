Mets call up Rafael Ortega, John Curtiss, Michael Pérez, Josh Walker

Following a slew of trades, the Mets have filled out their major league roster by calling up four players: Rafael Ortega, John Curtiss, Michael Pérez, and Josh Walker. Of the four, only Ortega wasn’t already on the Mets’ 40-man roster, and clearly some spots on that roster have opened up as a result of the team’s trades.

Now 32 years old, Ortega has spent parts of several major league seasons with the Rockies, Angels, Marlins, Braves, and Cubs. In total, he’s hit .250/.322/.361 with an 89 wRC+ over the course of his major league career. He had his best season in 2022 with the Cubs, as he hit .291/.380/.463 with 11 home runs, 12 stolen bases, and a 122 wRC+. He’s spent the 2023 season with the Rangers’ and Mets’ Triple-A affiliates.

Curtiss is a familiar face, as he’s split his time between the Mets and the Triple-A Syracuse Mets this year. He has a 4.08 ERA and a 5.25 FIP in 17.2 innings at the major league level this year.

Pérez gives the Mets a third catcher for now and made seven plate appearances in a brief stint with the Mets at the major league level earlier this year. He has options remaining and will presumably head back to Syracuse at some point between now and the end of August.

Walker has thrown 8.2 innings for the Mets this year, and they haven’t gone particularly well. he has a 6.75 ERA and a 4.17 FIP with them, but he’s posted much better numbers out of the Syracuse bullpen in his time in the minors this year.