Getting to know Mets prospect Jeremiah Jackson

A highly-regarded prep prospect from Alabama, Jeremiah Jackson was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in the second round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of St. Luke’s Episcopal High School in Mobile.

The Angels bought the infielder out of his commitment to Mississippi State University with a $1,194,000 signing bonus, a large pay day for a high schooler—but an underslot deal in actuality, as the MLB-assigned slot value for the 57th overall pick was $1,196,500.

His professional debut was unremarkable, but he had an exceptional 2019, hitting .266/.333/.606 in 65 games for the Orem Owlz and setting a Pioneer League record with 23 home runs. He missed all of 2020 due to the cancellation of the minor league season due to COVID-19, and then was limited to just 45 games in 2021 due to a quad strain. Despite missing so much time, the Angels aggressively promoted him from Low-A Inland Empire to Double-A Rocket City for the 2022 season. Jackson struggled, hitting .215/.308/.404 with 14 home runs, 7 stolen bases in 11 attempts, and 38 walks to 77 strikeouts. The 23-year-old began the 2023 season with Rocket City for a second year, and in 82 games prior to being traded to the Mets, his struggles continued, hitting .248/.321/.447 with 15 home runs, 21 stolen bases in 28 attempts, and 33 walks to 94 strikeouts.

Jackson is listed at 6’, 165 pounds, but he appears to be bigger and heavier than that. He stands slightly closed at the plate, holding his hands high and resting the bat on his shoulder, angling the bat head down at 4:00. He swings with a slight toe tap, raising his bat while loading slightly, generating power from the loft in his swing and the torque created from the coil in his upper and lower halves. Most of his power is to his pull side, and pitches down and in in particular, allowing him to get full extension of his bat. Jackson generally struggles against pitches outside of his wheelhouse, as his plate coverage is very limited otherwise. While he can punish mistakes, he struggles against breaking balls, expanding the zone, swinging-and-missing, and making weak contact, and generally waits for fastballs that he thinks he can drive for extra bases.

Defensively, Jackson has experience playing multiple positions. In the infield, he has shown quick reactions, above-average range, and an above-average arm, making him a fit for second base, third base, and shortstop. Since 2022, he has played limited time in the outfield. Conceptually, his athleticism, range, and arm should allow him to play any of the three outfield positions to varying degrees, but Jackson needs to improve his read of the ball off the bat and his routes to the ball, and until he does that and gets more time in the outfield under his belt, his utility there is limited.