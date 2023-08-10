Mets Daily Prospect Report, 8/10/23: A pair of pitching masterclasses

SCRANTON/WILIKES BARRE 9, SYRACUSE 5 (BOX)

Syracuse, for large swaths of this game, had a pretty stable lead. They scored in the first on an error, allowed the RailRiders to tie it in the bottom of the frame, and took control of the middle innings. They scored two in the fourth — one on a Michael Perez home run, and another on a Wyatt Young sacrifice fly — and one in the fifth on a Nick Meyer single to make it 4-1. That lead held until the seventh, when it all fell apart.

The RailRiders scored five in the seventh (including one on a throwing error by Ronny Mauricio throwing error from third base), and three in the eighth to complete the late-inning comeback.

Also, dear reader, you will note that Jeff Brigham appeared in the game and had no statistics. It is because he failed a sticky substance check by the umpires and was promptly ejected.

BINGHAMTON 4, SOMERSET 2 (BOX)

Blade Tidwell got his first Double-A win of his young career, and was excellent in doing so. Over 7.2 innings pitched, he surrendered two runs (both solo home runs), six hits, and struck out seven.

Binghamton powered their offense with a pair of two run home runs, one off the bat of Jeremiah Jackson (his first as a member of the Mets organization), and the other off the bat of Mateo Gil.

BROOKLYN 5, ABERDEEN 3 (BOX)

Jordany Ventura continued his 2023 renaissance, after missing all of 2021 and all but four games in 2022 due to Tommy John surgery, throwing an absolute gem for Brooklyn on the day. He went 6.2 innings, striking out 10, allowing a single hit (a lead off double in the first inning), walking just one, and surrendering a single run.

His teammates gave him more than enough for the win. Jett Williams led off the bottom of the first with a home run, Omar De Los Santos drove in two with a single in the fourth, and Williams drove him home with a double.

Paul Gervase had a rare poor outing, surrendering two in the seventh to make it 4-3 Mets. D’Andre Smith drove in a key insurance run in the eighth to help put the game away, and Eli Ankeney slammed the door with a two inning save.

PALM BEACH 5, ST. LUCIE 4 (BOX)

St. Lucie played from behind immediately, as starter Douglas Orellana got tagged for three runs in the first. A Vincent Perozo single cut the deficit to 3-1 in the first, but Palm Beach would get that run back in the fourth. Karell Paz would homer in the fifth would make it a 4-3 deficit, but Palm Beach would, once get, get an important insurance run in the sixth. A Wilfredo Lara home run in the bottom of the sixth would make it 5-4, but the offense would stall out in the final three frames.

FCL METS 6, FCL ASTROS 3 (BOX)

Star(s) of the Night

Blade Tidwell and Jordany Ventura

Goat of the Night

Douglas Orellana