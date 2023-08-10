Mets Morning News: The Mets won a series, I repeat the Mets actually won a series

Meet the Mets

The Mets were looking to finally win a series, and after falling behind early, the power bats of Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil helped lead them to victory. Alonso’s two-run shot tied the game, and McNeil’s solo home run gave them the lead. Adam Ottavino got into trouble in the ninth so Phil Bickford entered and nailed down the save and the series win.

Edwin Díaz continues to progress with his rehab but is it worth it for him to return to the mound in a lost season?

The Mets offense is perhaps too patient at the plate this year which could be one of the reasons why they have struggled this season.

Suspended Orioles broadcaster Kevin Brown used to work for Syracuse until 2017, and their current broadcaster weighed in on the baffling decision to suspend him.

Around the National League East

The Braves defeated the Pirates 6-5 in a roller coaster of a game.

Michael Lorenzen threw a no-hitter for the Phillies in his second start with his new team.

Josh Bell’s two home runs powered the Marlins to a 5-4 victory over the Reds to take the series.

The Nationals were no-hit for the first time since moving to Washington.

Around Major League Baseball

Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel hit a ball that broke a light and got stuck in the Green Monster.

Miguel Cabrera went 3-for-4 at the plate giving him 3,145 career hits which made him pass Robin Yount for nineteenth on the all-time hits list.

There has been an uptick in potential errors being ruled as hits this season and players are wondering what is going on with the official scorers.

The Orioles lease of Camden Yards expires on December 31 and they have yet to sign an extension.

During the Baseball European Championships Tomas Chadim, an outfielder from the Czech Republic, ran through a fence to make an unbelievable catch.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2004, Tom Glavine was in a taxi accident while heading to Shea that knocked out his two front teeth.