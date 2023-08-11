Mets Morning News: It’s the Pete Alonso show

Meet the Mets

Pete Alonso became the first player in Mets history to hit 35 or more home runs in four separate seasons.

Laura Albanese says the Mets should lock up Pete Alonso long term, which seems like a very good idea to us.

When it comes to prospects who have taken a big step forward this year, right-handed pitcher Christian Scott makes this list for the Mets.

There are four Mets prospects on Baseball America’s updated top 100 list.

MLB Pipeline has Luisangel Acuña as the Mets’ top prospect and the 40th-ranked prospect in all of baseball.

Coleman Crow, one of the pitchers the Mets got in the Eduardo Escobar trade back in June, underwent Tommy John surgery.

The Battle of the Badges game that was scheduled to be hosted at Citi Field yesterday was postponed until next week.

Around the National League East

The Pirates beat the division-leading Braves.

The Phillies topped the Nationals and are currently sitting fairly comfortably in the National League’s first Wild Card spot.

Around Major League Baseball

The Orioles held on to defeat the Astros.

Shohei Ohtani became the first player to hit 40 or more home runs and win 10 or more games in the same season.

Cody Bellinger has bounced back in a big way for the Cubs this year, and the team will have to figure out whether or not to commit to him long term as he’s set to hit free agency after the season.

If you’d like to know all about Joey Votto’s travel habits during the season, this interview has you covered.

Jung Hoo Lee of Korea is expected to sign with a major league team before next season.

This Date in Mets History

Francisco Rodriguez was arrested for assaulting his girlfriend’s father at Citi Field on this date in 2010.