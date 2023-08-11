Mets Daily Prospect Report, 8/11/23: Give Luke Ritter a chance

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (33-41/13-22)
SYRACUSE 10, SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE 1 (BOX)
Just a bombs away game here for the Mets. The recently demoted Brett Baty went deep (and also struck out twice), organizational MiLB HR leader Luke Ritter had his ninth, and Carlos Cortes added a grand slam for good measure. More than enough run support for Jose Butto and co..
- LF Tim Locastro: 0-3, 2 BB, 2 K
- 2B Ronny Mauricio: 1-5, 2 R, K
- 2B Cesar Berbesi: 0-0
- 3B Brett Baty: 1-4, 2 R, HR (6), 2 RBI, BB, 2 K
- 1B Luke Ritter: 2-3, 3 R, HR (9), RBI, 2 BB, K
- DH Carlos Cortes: 1-5, R, HR (10), 4 RBI, 3 K
- C Tomas Nido: 2-5, 2 R, 2B, 2 K
- CF Brandon McIlwain: 0-2, 3 BB, SB
- SS Wyatt Young: 2-4, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 K
- RF Joe Suozzi: 0-4, BB, K
- RHP Jose Butto: 5.2 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K, W (3-5)
- RHP Tyson Miller: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- LHP Nate Lavender: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (35-34/18-17)
SOMERSET 14, BINGHAMTON 0 (BOX)
We’ve been telling you to expect regression for Stuart, and here it is. Still a 3.81 ERA on the season at Double-A and an impressive campaign overall, make no mistake. The defense was also quite poor, with three new Mets - Luisañgel Acuna, Drew Gilbert, and Jeremiah Jackson - combined for four errors. Just forget this one this happened.
- SS Luisangel Acuna: 0-4, K, E (1)
- CF Matt Rudick: 0-4, 2 K
- LF Drew Gilbert: 1-4, 3 K, E (1)
- DH JT Schwartz: 0-4, K
- 3B Jeremiah Jackson: 0-3, BB, 2 E (3)
- 2B Jose Peroza: 0-4, 2 K
- RF Agustin Ruiz: 0-3, 2 K
- 1B Mateo Gil: 2-2, BB
- C Matt O’Neill: 0-3, 2 K
- RHP Tyler Stuart: 1.0 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, L (2-1)
- LHP Daniel Juarez: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- RHP Nolan Clenney: 2.0 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- RHP Junior Santos: 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
Roster Alert: Binghamton Rumble Ponies activated OF Matt Rudick
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (27-37/25-15)
ABERDEEN 4, BROOKLYN 0 (BOX)
Just not a lot to talk about in this one. The Cyclones had all of four hits, a middle reliever had a bad outing, and Brooklyn lost. Next.
- SS Jett Williams: 1-4, K
- DH Alex Ramirez: 0-4
- LF Ryan Clifford: 0-4, 4 K
- RF Stanley Consuegra: 0-3, BB, 2 K
- 3B Jacob Reimer: 0-3, BB
- 1B William Lugo: 2-3, BB
- C Drake Osborn: 0-4, K
- 2B Junior Tilien: 1-4, 2 K
- CF Rhylan Thomas: 1-3
- RHP Jawilme Ramirez: 6.0 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, L (1-1)
- RHP Sammy Tavarez: 0.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
- RHP Joshua Cornielly: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- RHP Kolby Kubichek: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (24-41/11-28)
PALM BEACH 4, ST. LUCIE 3 (BOX)
Dyron Campos - a 22-year-old org guy with a 58 wRC+ in Single-A this season - was an unexpected bright spot in this game, tallying three hits and a steal from the bottom of the lineup. The rest of the team didn’t really show up though and St. Lucie fell to the Cardinals thanks to some sloppy defense.
- SS Diego Mosquera: 0-5, 3 K, E (2)
- 3B Wilfredo Lara: 0-4, 3 K, E (2)
- CF Nick Morabito: 0-4, K
- C Vincent Perozo: 0-4, 3 K
- RF Carlos Dominguez: 2-4, 2B, 2 K
- DH Nick Lorusso: 1-3, R, BB, 2 K
- 1B Yohairo Cuevas: 0-3, BB, K
- PR Karell Paz: 0-0
- LF Dyron Campos: 3-4, 2 R, 3B, RBI, SB (6)
- 2B Kevin Villavicencio: 1-3, 2 RBI, 2 K, E (10)
- LHP Felipe De La Cruz: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 9 K, L (3-6)
- RHP Jean Calderon: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
- RHP Elliot Johnstone: 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
Roster Alert: St. Lucie Mets placed RHP Jorge Rodriguez on the 7-day injured list.
Roster Alert: St. Lucie Mets activated RHP Brawny Reyes.
Rookie: FCL Mets (26-17)
FCL ASTROS 20, FCL METS 7 (BOX)
- 3B Marco Vargas: 1-2, R, 2B, BB, K
- 3B Jesus Baez: 0-2, RBI
- SS Colin Houck: 1-5, R, K, E (1)
- RF Yonatan Henriquez: 0-1, RBI, K
- PH-RF Simon Juan: 0-2, K
- C Ronald Hernandez: 0-1, BB, K
- C Andriel Lantigua: 0-2, BB, K
- DH Dariel Gomez: 0-4, 2 K
- PH Francis De Leon: 0-0, BB
- LF Willy Fanas: 0-2, K
- LF Kellum Clark: 1-2, R, RBI, BB, SB (2)
- 2B Boston Baro: 1-3, 2 R, 2B, RBI, 2 BB, E (3)
- 1B Jake Zitella: 1-4, R, 2B, BB, K
- CF A.J. Ewing: 1-3, R, BB, 2 K
- RHP Omar Victorino: 0.2 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, L (0-2)
- LHP Angel Alfonseca: 3.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 1 K
- RHP Estarlin Escalante: 2.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- RHP Jonaiker Palacios: 1.0 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
- RHP Juan Arnaud: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
Star(s) of the Night
Luke Ritter
Goat of the Night
Tyler Stuart
