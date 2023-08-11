Mets Daily Prospect Report, 8/11/23: Give Luke Ritter a chance

SYRACUSE 10, SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE 1 (BOX)

Just a bombs away game here for the Mets. The recently demoted Brett Baty went deep (and also struck out twice), organizational MiLB HR leader Luke Ritter had his ninth, and Carlos Cortes added a grand slam for good measure. More than enough run support for Jose Butto and co..

SOMERSET 14, BINGHAMTON 0 (BOX)

We’ve been telling you to expect regression for Stuart, and here it is. Still a 3.81 ERA on the season at Double-A and an impressive campaign overall, make no mistake. The defense was also quite poor, with three new Mets - Luisañgel Acuna, Drew Gilbert, and Jeremiah Jackson - combined for four errors. Just forget this one this happened.

Roster Alert: Binghamton Rumble Ponies activated OF Matt Rudick

ABERDEEN 4, BROOKLYN 0 (BOX)

Just not a lot to talk about in this one. The Cyclones had all of four hits, a middle reliever had a bad outing, and Brooklyn lost. Next.

PALM BEACH 4, ST. LUCIE 3 (BOX)

Dyron Campos - a 22-year-old org guy with a 58 wRC+ in Single-A this season - was an unexpected bright spot in this game, tallying three hits and a steal from the bottom of the lineup. The rest of the team didn’t really show up though and St. Lucie fell to the Cardinals thanks to some sloppy defense.

Roster Alert: St. Lucie Mets placed RHP Jorge Rodriguez on the 7-day injured list.

Roster Alert: St. Lucie Mets activated RHP Brawny Reyes.

