This Week in Mets Quotes: Pete Alonso still believes, Buck on Baty being sent down

Your 2023 New York Mets: We are not mathematically out of it.

“Right now, we are not mathematically out of it. I know odds are against it, but I’m still planning to win, still showing up and doing the best that I can.” -Pete Alonso [MLB]

Love the Polar Bear? Love the Polar Bear.

“It’s exciting, but every single day, I just go out there and just do the best I can to help this team win.” -Pete Alonso [MLB]

I mean the destination is not at all always the same.

“There are going to be bumps in the road. There is going to be adversity every season. The destination is always the same. At the beginning of the year, you always want to do what you can. Help get the team to the playoffs and, once you are in the playoffs, win, survive and advance.” -Pete Alonso [MLB]

Congrats to Bickford on the save and being a go to Immaculate Grid answer.

“You always have to be ready, honestly. When I heard it was my name, it was nice that I got up the inning before. It made warming up easier and I was ready for the opportunity. … I did everything I could to help the team win.” -Phil Bickford [MLB]

Not exactly sure what Buck was talking about here.

“We need to take each day and stay in the moment. At times like this, you’re looking for things in your life that are consistent and that you can count on.” -Buck Showalter [MLB]

Brotherly love.

“I want to get to that level, the one that my brother’s at. Everything he does is super impressive.” -Luisangel Acuna [MLB]

“I’ve seen that a lot on social media where people want to say, ‘You’re better than your brother,’ [or] ‘Your brother’s better than you. But those are things that I don’t control. I just continue to go out there, play my game and do what I do.” -Luisangel Acuna [MLB]

It was nice to see Cohen use his resources to get better prospects rather than asking for lesser quality.

“We’re excited from a player development standpoint. I know it was a hefty price for those guys.” -Binghamton manager Reid Brignac [MLB]

Pete’s seeing the ball well.

“I’m seeing the ball super well and being super balanced. I’m keeping movements to a minimum and just being super accurate to the baseball. I have a good attack plan. Obviously I do the best I can to study and research my opponent. Tonight’s game plan worked pretty well.” -Pete Alonso [MLB]

McNeil seeing the ball well.

“I’m seeing the ball well. I feel like I’ve been swinging the bat a little better the past couple of weeks or so.” -Jeff McNeil [MLB]

“It’s been a real frustrating year for me. Not where I want to be, not where the team wants to be. So I’m trying to do what I can to get back.” -Jeff McNeil [MLB]

Carrasco is pitching well.

“I think it was my arm. It was getting too short. Today, I was able to get the arm a little bit longer. I feel under control just doing that. I was working in the bullpen before the game. I could see a little progress there.” -Carlos Carrasco [MLB]

“When you had some of the challenges he has had this year, you get something good underneath your belt. We had some rested [relievers] down there. Bellinger has been hitting everybody. [Carrasco] did a good job with him up to that point.” -Buck Showalter [MLB]

Quintana is pitching well.

“I am getting more and more confidence on the mound. It feels better with my stuff and changing speeds, and all my strengths are still there.” -Jose Quintana [MLB]

Peterson is pitching well?

“It’s a step. A good step for [Peterson].” -Buck Showalter [MLB]

“There was a reason for [the demotion]. I didn’t start the way I wanted to or the way the team wanted to. I needed to get back to who I am.” -David Peterson [MLB]

Erm...not so much for Baty.

“Just a little timeout [for Baty] to kind of take a breath. It’s as much a mental, emotional [break] to let him work on some things. … We know it’s in the best interest of his development.” -Buck Showalter [MLB]

“Everybody wants to say it’s New York or whatever, a big market. I think it’s more just that everything you do here can snowball. You’re never as good as people will try to make you feel like. You’re never as bad. It’s up to us to stay in reality when we’re dealing with these guys.” -Buck Showalter [MLB]