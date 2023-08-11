Mets lineup
- Brandon Nimmo - CF
- Francisco Lindor - SS
- Pete Alonso - 1B
- Jeff McNeil - RF
- Francisco Alvarez - C
- Daniel Vogelbach - DH
- Mark Vientos - 3B
- Rafael Ortega - LF
- Danny Mendick - 2B
Tylor Megill - RHP
Braves lineup
- Ronald Acuña Jr. - RF
- Ozzie Albies - 2B
- Austin Riley - 3B
- Matt Olson - 1B
- Travis d’Arnaud - C
- Marcell Ozuna - DH
- Eddie Rosario - RF
- Orlando Arcia - SS
- Michael Harris II - CF
Charlie Morton - RHP
Broadcast info
First pitch: 7:10 PM EDT
TV: SNY, MLB Network (out-of-market only)
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050, Audacy
