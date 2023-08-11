 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mets vs. Braves: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 8/11/23

The Mets welcome in the first-place Braves for a four-game series.

By David Capobianco
MiLB: JUL 4 International League - Syracuse Mets at Worcester Red Sox Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Mets lineup

  1. Brandon Nimmo - CF
  2. Francisco Lindor - SS
  3. Pete Alonso - 1B
  4. Jeff McNeil - RF
  5. Francisco Alvarez - C
  6. Daniel Vogelbach - DH
  7. Mark Vientos - 3B
  8. Rafael Ortega - LF
  9. Danny Mendick - 2B

Tylor Megill - RHP

Braves lineup

  1. Ronald Acuña Jr. - RF
  2. Ozzie Albies - 2B
  3. Austin Riley - 3B
  4. Matt Olson - 1B
  5. Travis d’Arnaud - C
  6. Marcell Ozuna - DH
  7. Eddie Rosario - RF
  8. Orlando Arcia - SS
  9. Michael Harris II - CF

Charlie Morton - RHP

Broadcast info

First pitch: 7:10 PM EDT

TV: SNY, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050, Audacy

