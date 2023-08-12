Meet the Mets

The Mets began a four-game series with the Atlanta Braves last night. Tylor Megill took the mound for the Amazins. You probably don’t need me to tell you how that went. Megill got knocked around, the Mets got a bunch of baserunners and didn’t score, and they lost to Atlanta 7-0. Now we get to watch a doubleheader between these two squads today. Yay?

Francisco Lindor was initially in the lineup yesterday, but was scratched at the last second due to right side soreness.

Despite what’s been stated publicly, many in the industry still expect the Mets to spend money this offseason—with Yoshinobu Yamamoto being one intriguing possibility.

Tim Britton and Will Sammon of The Athletic answered some questions on a variety of Mets-related topics, including the reasons for the decreased offensive performance in 2023 and Billy Eppler’s job performance.

Anthony DiComo examined MLB.com’s re-ranking of the top prospects in the Mets’ farm system.

Around the National League East

Christopher Sánchez tossed a quality start and got more than enough run support from the Phillies’ bats, who put a beating on Twins pitchers and led Philadelphia to a decisive 13-2 victory.

The Marlins honored their 2003 championship squad last night and celebrated by suffering a 9-4 loss to the Yankees.

The Nationals have implemented a six-man rotation and saw that decision pay dividends in their 8-2 win over the Athletics.

The Rome Braves—minor league affiliate of our friends in Atlanta—have announced that they will be changing their name.

Around Major League Baseball

After a career which will primarily be remembered for his impact some terrific Blue Jays teams, José Bautista will officially be inducted into the club’s Level of Excellence after signing a one-day contract to retire as a member of the organization.

FanGraphs looked at how the draft and trade deadline impacted the farm systems of each MLB team.

Fernando Valenzuela officially had his number retired by the Dodgers.

Despite the team’s recent, Angels GM Perry Minasian expressed no regrets about his decision to buy at the trade deadline.

After seeing relocation drama playing out in Oakland, the Milwaukee Brewers could be the next team to see rumors of moving to a new city in the near future.

Jon Singleton hadn’t homered in the major leagues since 2015, until he hit two bombs last night.

The Mariners won their eighth straight game and now sit just behind the Blue Jays in the American League wild card chase.

This Date in Mets History

A somewhat promising Mets season came to an end after players agreed to strike on this date in 1994.