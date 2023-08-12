Mets Daily Prospect Report, 8/12/23: A dinger happy day

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (33-41/13-23)
SCRANTON/WILIKES-BARRE 8, SYRACUSE 7 / 10 (BOX)
This game had mountains of good, and mountains of bad. Let’s get into the good first.
Brett Baty hit a home run, and Ronny Mauricio hit a pair of home runs (both from the left side of the dish). Both are excellent signs; from Baty’s perspective, he hit the ball on the ground far too much at the big league level (51.3%), so seeing him lift the ball is great. Ronny Maruicio has struggled a bit as the season as worn on (hitting .245/.308/.388 over his last 28 days, and .255/.311/.410 over his last 90 days), so to see him heat up a bit as we get to September is nice.
Now, for the bad. The Mets blew two separate leads; a 5-3 lead in the eighth, and a 7-5 lead in the 10th, the latter losing them the game in walk-off fashion.
- SS Wyatt Young: 1-5, R, K
- DH Ronny Mauricio: 2-4, 2 R, 2 HR (18, 19), 4 RBI, BB
- 3B Brett Baty: 2-5, R, HR (7), 2 RBI, K
- 1B Luke Ritter: 0-5, 2 K
- LF Carlos Cortes: 0-3, BB, 3 K
- CF Brandon McIlwain: 2-4, K
- C Nick Meyer: 0-4, R, E (4)
- RF Joe Suozzi: 1-4, 3 K, E (2)
- 2B Cesar Berbesi: 1-3, 2 R, 2B, RBI, K
- RHP Dennis Santana: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- RHP Vinny Nittoli: 2.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- RHP William Woods: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- RHP Dedniel Nunez: 1.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- LHP Adam Kolarek: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K, BS (1)
- RHP Hunter Parsons: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K, 2 WP, 1 HBP, L (2-2)
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (35-34/18-18)
SOMERSET 9, BINGHAMTON 0 (BOX)
Somerset continues to have Binghamton’s number, shutting them out for the second day in a row. Luisangel Acuña and Jeremiah Jackson got the only two hits for the Rumble Ponies on the day. Drew Thorpe was excellent, spinning eight scoreless innings. Simply another game to forget for Binghamton.
- SS Luisangel Acuna: 1-4, 2 SB (5, 6)
- 2B Rowdey Jordan: 0-4, 2 K
- RF Drew Gilbert: 0-3, K
- LF Jeremiah Jackson: 1-3, K
- 3B Jose Peroza: 0-3, 2 K
- DH Agustin Ruiz: 0-3, 2 K
- 1B Mateo Gil: 0-3, K
- C Matt O’Neill: 0-2, BB
- CF Jaylen Palmer: 0-3, 2 K
- RHP Luis Moreno: 5.1 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 3 K, 1 WP, 1 HBP, L (7-5)
- RHP Joey Lancellotti: 2.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (27-37/26-15)
BROOKLYN 5, ABERDEEN 0 (BOX)
A game I attended! So I can give a more personal flair to this mini-recap.
Joander Suarez looked pretty, pretty good on the day. He struck out 11 over six innings, surrendering just three hits. He had his breaking stuff working, which is nice to see since he has not had the best time of it the last few years.
Offensively, Ryan Clifford was the highlight. He hit a long home run, smoked an RBI single up the middle, and generally looked like the most complete hitter on the field yesterday. His quickness to the ball and through the zone was evident. Jett Williams showed nice range in center field, but got consistently beat with velocity high in the zone. Drake Osborn had a nice game, as did Alex Ramirez.
Overall, Brooklyn has looked like a completely different team in the second half, and they have been truly fun to watch.
- CF Jett Williams: 0-4, 2 K
- RF Alex Ramirez: 1-4, R, 3B, 2 RBI, 2 K
- LF Ryan Clifford: 2-3, R, HR (18), 2 RBI, BB, K
- 3B Jacob Reimer: 0-3, BB
- 1B William Lugo: 1-4, K
- 2B D’Andre Smith: 0-4, 2 K, E (13)
- C Drake Osborn: 2-4, 2 R, HR, RBI
- SS Junior Tilien: 1-1, R, 2 BB
- DH Rhylan Thomas: 1-3, 2B, K
- RHP Joander Suarez: 6.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 11 K, 1 HBP, W (4-9)
- RHP Brendan Hardy: 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K, S (1)
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (24-41/11-28)
ST. LUCIE 6, PALM BEACH 3 (BOX)
St. Lucie ran out to a 4-0 lead in the fourth. Kevin Villavicencio started them off with a two run double, Fernando Villalobos drove in one with a sacrifice fly, and Jefrey De Los Santos topped off the inning with an RBI double. Palm Beach made it a game by scoring two in the sixth and one in the seventh (on a balk!!! by Manuel Alvarez), but De Los Santos hit a two run home run in the bottom of the frame to put the game to bed.
- SS Diego Mosquera: 1-3, 2 R, BB, E (3)
- CF Jefrey De Los Santos: 2-4, R, 2B, HR (5), 3 RBI
- 3B Wilfredo Lara: 1-4, 2B, 2 K
- RF Carlos Dominguez: 0-3
- LF Karell Paz: 1-4, R, 2 K
- DH Dyron Campos: 0-4, K
- 1B Yeral Martinez: 1-3, R, BB, K
- 2B Kevin Villavicencio: 2-4, R, 2B, 2 RBI
- C Fernando Villalobos: 0-2, RBI, BB
- RHP Saul Garcia: 5.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K, 1 WP, W (4-8)
- RHP Jimmy Loper: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K, H (3)
- RHP Manuel Alvarez: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, 1 HBP, H (1)
- RHP Miguel Alfonseca: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K, S (2)
Rookie: FCL Mets (26-17)
FCL METS 8, FCL MARLINS 4 (BOX)
- CF Lorenzo Cedrola: 2-4, 2 R, BB, K
- 2B Marco Vargas: 1-4, R, BB, 2 K
- 3B Yonatan Henriquez: 1-5, R, K
- 1B Ronald Hernandez: 1-1, 2B, 4 RBI, 2 BB
- 1B Carlos Oviedo: 0-0, BB
- SS Jesus Baez: 0-5
- RF Willy Fanas: 1-3, R, BB, E (6)
- RF Simon Juan: 0-0
- LF Kellum Clark: 1-2, R, BB, K
- DH Nolan McLean: 1-3, R, HR (1), 2 RBI, BB, 2 K
- C Andriel Lantigua: 1-3, R, RBI
- RHP Claudio Scotti: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- RHP Ernesto Mercedes: 3.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 3 K, 1 HBP, W (1-1)
- RHP Jose Gomez: 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, H (1)
- RHP Pedro Mercedes: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 0 K
- RHP Brett Banks: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, H (1)
- RHP Dakota Hawkins: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
Star(s) of the Night
Jefrey De Los Santos
Goat of the Night
Luis Moreno
