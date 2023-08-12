Mets call up Denyi Reyes, designate Jimmy Yacabonis for assignment

Ahead of their doubleheader against the Braves today in Queens, the Mets have called up right-handed pitcher Denyi Reyes and designated fellow right-handed pitcher Jimmy Yacabonis for assignment.

Reyes threw 7.1 innings for the Mets early in the season, and after making five scoreless appearances out of the bullpen, he struggled mightily in a spot start. As a result, he has a 6.14 ERA and a 5.86 FIP in his time big leagues. In his 64.0 innings in Triple-A, the vast majority of which have come as a starter, he has a 5.77 ERA and a 6.76 FIP. He’s set to start the first game of the Mets’ doubleheader today.

As for Yacabonis, the 31-year-old has a 6.59 ERA and a 5.10 FIP in 13.2 innings out of the Mets’ bullpen at various point this year. He’s also thrown 29.2 innings in the minors, the majority of them in Triple-A Syracuse, where he has a 3.97 ERA and a 4.93 FIP.