Mets reinstate Tim Locastro from Injured List

In between the two games of the doubleheader today, the Mets made a flurry of roster moves. The most notable of these moves was the reinstating of Tim Locastro, who hit the Injured List back on April 17th. Initially put on the IL with back spasms, the speedy outfielder has missed the majority of the season with a UCL sprain in his right thumb. He started and played center field for the Mets in the nightcap.

The Mets also recalled Tyson Miller, a right-handed pitcher selected off of waivers from the Dodgers on August 4th. Miller has appeared in 22 Major League games, with less than stellar results, putting up an 8.00 ERA across 27 innings with 15 walks to 16 strikeouts.

In corresponding moves, the Mets optioned Denyi Reyes back to Triple-A Syracuse after a tough start in today’s first game and designated outfielder Abraham Almonte for assignment.