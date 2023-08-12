Mets drop both halves of the doubleheader in spectacular fashion

Game 1: Braves 21, Mets 3

The less said about this game, the better. The Braves poured gasoline on the fire in the ninth inning, scoring an additional eight runs against flame-throwing right-handed Danny Mendick.

Denyi Reyes started and gave up eight runs in four and two-thirds innings. He was relieved by Reed Garrett and Josh Walker who gave up four and two runs, respectively, before giving way to Mendick, making his second pitching appearance of the season.

The one bright spot of the game was a three-run home run by Daniel Vogelbach in the eighth inning.

Win Probability Added

Big Mets winner: Daniel Vogelbach, +4.5% WPA

Big Mets loser: Denyi Reyes, -27.7% WPA

Mets pitchers: -30.0% WPA

Mets hitters: -20.0% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Rafael Ortega’s first inning walk (LOL), +4.0% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: Nicky Lopez’s second inning double, +10.1% WPA

Game 2, Braves 6, Mets 0:

Jose Quintana gave the Mets a quality start tonight, giving up just one run across six innings of work. Sadly, the Mets’ bats again went silent against Spencer Strider and the bullpen continued to be less than effective. Trevor Gott was the only member of the Mets’ bullpen across two games to give up a run, with both Drew Smith giving up three runs in a third of an inning, and Phil Bickford giving up two in his inning and two-thirds of work.

So far this series, the Mets have given up 34 runs and put up just three of their own. And there’s still tomorrow night’s finale! Kodai Senga will attempt to stave off a fourth straight loss against Yonny Chirinos.

Win Probability Added

Big Mets winner: Brandon Nimmo, +13.7%

Big Mets loser: Drew Smith, -20.9% WPA

Mets pitchers: -1.6% WPA

Mets hitters: -48.4% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Daniel Vogelbach’s opposite field single, 7.9% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: Kevin Pillar’s run-scoring single, -14.0% WPA