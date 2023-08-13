Today Your Love, Tomorrow the World Series, Episode 140: So the Mets can win a game after all!

Welcome to Today Your Love, Tomorrow the World Series, the new/old favorite from Chris McShane and Brian Salvatore.

This week, Brian and Chris begin to look ahead to next season with a discussion of the Mets’ unknown infield situation and discuss how the team is more watchable than it was a week earlier. Of course, this was recorded before an utterly disastrous doubleheader, so take all of this with a grain of salt the size of Mr. Met’s head.

Chris’s Music Pick:

Lee Ranaldo - Between the Times and the Tides

Brian’s Music Pick:

The Band - The Last Waltz

And, until next time, Let’s Go Mets.