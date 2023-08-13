Mets Daily Prospect Report, 8/13/23: Scott free

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (33-41/13-24)
SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE 4, SYRACUSE 2 (BOX)
Ultron won this one, with Justin Jarvis falling a bit flat in his 3.1 inning outing. Also the offense was mostly bad. Next.
- 2B Wyatt Young: 0-3, R, BB, 2 K
- SS Ronny Mauricio: 1-4, 2B, K
- 3B Brett Baty: 0-3, RBI, BB
- 1B Luke Ritter: 1-3, R, BB, K
- CF Carlos Cortes: 0-4, K
- DH Jose Peraza: 1-4, 2B, RBI, K
- C Michael Perez: 0-1, BB
- LF Nick Meyer: 0-3, K
- RF Joe Suozzi: 0-3
- RHP Justin Jarvis: 3.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K, L (0-3)
- RHP Sean Reid-Foley: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- RHP Sam Coonrod: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
- REHAB ALERT: RHP Edwin Uceta: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- RHP Jose Chacin: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
Roster Alert: New York Mets sent RHP Edwin Uceta on a rehab assignment to Syracuse Mets.
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (35-34/19-18)
BINGHHAMTON 4, SOMERSET 0 (BOX)
Christian Scott is a Dude, and I’m almost certainly gonna shove him in my top-10 this offseason. Jeremiah Jackson also went deep, as did Hayden Senger. In more mixed news, Matt Rudick is back, but is only DHing and has gone hitless in his firs 9 PA with 5 K.
- DH Matt Rudick: 0-5, 3 K
- 2B Rowdey Jordan: 0-4
- CF Drew Gilbert: 2-3, R, BB, K, SB
- LF JT Schwartz: 1-2, R, 2 BB
- SS Jeremiah Jackson: 1-3, R, HR, 3 RBI, BB, K
- 3B Jose Peroza: 1-4, K
- C Hayden Senger: 3-4, R, 2B, HR, RBI
- 1B Mateo Gil: 0-4, K
- RF Jaylen Palmer: 0-4, K
- RHP Christian Scott: 6.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K
- RHP Tyler Thomas: 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (27-37/26-16)
ABERDEEN 8, BROOKLYN 3 (BOX)
Ryan Clifford continues to mash, with two more doubles. One could make a bold prediction that he ends up as a better prospect than Gilbert sooner than you’d expect, but that is again offseason fodder. Also Jett had a hit and two more singles, but the offense wasn’t enough to overcome a rough day on the mound for a cavalcade of forgettable arms.
- DH Jett Williams: 1-3, R, 2 BB, K
- CF Alex Ramirez: 0-5, 3 K
- 1B Ryan Clifford: 2-4, R, 2 2B, 2 RBI
- RF Stanley Consuegra: 0-5, 2 K, E (7)
- 3B Jacob Reimer: 0-3, RBI, BB
- SS William Lugo: 1-4
- 2B D’Andre Smith: 0-2, 2 BB
- C Christian Pregent: 0-4, 3 K
- LF Rhylan Thomas: 3-3, R, 2B, BB
- RHP Jace Beck: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, L (5-5)
- RHP Luis Montas: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- RHP Benito Garcia: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
- RHP Kolby Kubichek: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (24-41/12-29)
PALM BEACH 10, ST. LUCIE 7 (BOX)
Lots of offense and almost no pitching in this game. St. Lucie’s offense, led by Jose Hernandez’s double-dong day, did a great job of continually fighting out of a hole, but the pitching gave them basically no chance.
- 2B Jefrey De Los Santos: 2-5, R, 2B
- 1B Dariel Gomez: 2-5, 2 K
- CF Nick Morabito: 3-5, R, 2B
- DH Vincent Perozo: 0-3, RBI, BB, K
- 3B Nick Lorusso: 1-5, 2 R, K
- LF Yohairo Cuevas: 0-5, 2 K
- RF Yeral Martinez: 0-5, 2 K, E (11)
- C Jose Hernandez: 3-4, 2 R, 2 HR (6), 3 RBI, K
- SS Kevin Villavicencio: 2-4, R, HR, RBI, K
- RHP Jordan Geber: 2.2 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, L (0-1)
- RHP Luis A. Rodriguez: 3.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- RHP Brawny Reyes: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K
- RHP Eric Foggo: 1.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
Roster Alert: Binghamton Rumble Ponies sent 1B Dariel Gomez on a rehab assignment to St. Lucie Mets.
Rookie: FCL Mets (26-17)
NO GAME (SCHEDULE)
Star(s) of the Night
Jose Hernandez
Goat of the Night
Justin Jarvis
