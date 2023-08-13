 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mets Daily Prospect Report, 8/13/23: Scott free

Catch up on all the Mets prospects in yesterday’s minor league action!

By Lukas Vlahos
Seattle Mariners v Houston Astros Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (33-41/13-24)

SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE 4, SYRACUSE 2 (BOX)

Ultron won this one, with Justin Jarvis falling a bit flat in his 3.1 inning outing. Also the offense was mostly bad. Next.

Roster Alert: New York Mets sent RHP Edwin Uceta on a rehab assignment to Syracuse Mets.

Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (35-34/19-18)

BINGHHAMTON 4, SOMERSET 0 (BOX)

Christian Scott is a Dude, and I’m almost certainly gonna shove him in my top-10 this offseason. Jeremiah Jackson also went deep, as did Hayden Senger. In more mixed news, Matt Rudick is back, but is only DHing and has gone hitless in his firs 9 PA with 5 K.

High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (27-37/26-16)

ABERDEEN 8, BROOKLYN 3 (BOX)

Ryan Clifford continues to mash, with two more doubles. One could make a bold prediction that he ends up as a better prospect than Gilbert sooner than you’d expect, but that is again offseason fodder. Also Jett had a hit and two more singles, but the offense wasn’t enough to overcome a rough day on the mound for a cavalcade of forgettable arms.

Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (24-41/12-29)

PALM BEACH 10, ST. LUCIE 7 (BOX)

Lots of offense and almost no pitching in this game. St. Lucie’s offense, led by Jose Hernandez’s double-dong day, did a great job of continually fighting out of a hole, but the pitching gave them basically no chance.

Roster Alert: Binghamton Rumble Ponies sent 1B Dariel Gomez on a rehab assignment to St. Lucie Mets.

Rookie: FCL Mets (26-17)

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

Star(s) of the Night

Jose Hernandez

Goat of the Night

Justin Jarvis

