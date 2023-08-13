Mets Daily Prospect Report, 8/13/23: Scott free

SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE 4, SYRACUSE 2 (BOX)

Ultron won this one, with Justin Jarvis falling a bit flat in his 3.1 inning outing. Also the offense was mostly bad. Next.

Roster Alert: New York Mets sent RHP Edwin Uceta on a rehab assignment to Syracuse Mets.

BINGHHAMTON 4, SOMERSET 0 (BOX)

Christian Scott is a Dude, and I’m almost certainly gonna shove him in my top-10 this offseason. Jeremiah Jackson also went deep, as did Hayden Senger. In more mixed news, Matt Rudick is back, but is only DHing and has gone hitless in his firs 9 PA with 5 K.

ABERDEEN 8, BROOKLYN 3 (BOX)

Ryan Clifford continues to mash, with two more doubles. One could make a bold prediction that he ends up as a better prospect than Gilbert sooner than you’d expect, but that is again offseason fodder. Also Jett had a hit and two more singles, but the offense wasn’t enough to overcome a rough day on the mound for a cavalcade of forgettable arms.

PALM BEACH 10, ST. LUCIE 7 (BOX)

Lots of offense and almost no pitching in this game. St. Lucie’s offense, led by Jose Hernandez’s double-dong day, did a great job of continually fighting out of a hole, but the pitching gave them basically no chance.

Roster Alert: Binghamton Rumble Ponies sent 1B Dariel Gomez on a rehab assignment to St. Lucie Mets.

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

Star(s) of the Night

Jose Hernandez

Goat of the Night

Justin Jarvis