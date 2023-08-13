Mets Morning News: Laugh so you don’t cry

Meet the Mets

The Mets were shellacked by the Braves yesterday...twice. They dropped the first game by a score of 21-3 (you read that right) after position player Danny Mendick came in the game in the ninth and gave up an additional eight runs in what was already a lopsided contest thanks to a rough outing by spot starter Denyi Reyes. The starting pitching was better in the nightcap, as José Quintana delivered a quality start, but the Mets once again failed to give him any run support and the bullpen surrendered several insurance runs in the late innings.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, Daily News, MLB.com, ESPN (Game 1 | Game 2), Faith and Fear in Flushing

Reed Garrett served as the 27th man for the Mets in yesterday’s twin bill. He gave up six runs in 2 1⁄ 3 innings of long relief in the first game.

In order for Denyi Reyes to serve as the starter for Game 1, Jimmy Yacabonis was designated for assignment to make room on the roster. Reyes was immediately sent back down after Game 1 and right-hander Tyson Miller was called up in his stead for Game 2.

Brandon Nimmo has been dealing with a quad issue, which kept him out of Game 1 yesterday. He played in the second game, but in left field rather than center field.

Outfielder Tim Locastro was activated yesterday and played in nightcap of the doubleheader, returning from a thumb injury he suffered in April that required surgery. Abraham Almonte was designated for assignment to make room for Locastro on the roster.

Meanwhile, an MRI revealed good news on Francisco Lindor, who did not play in Game 1, but was able to play in Game 2 yesterday.

The vibe in the Mets’ clubhouse has been a recent topic of conversation on sports radio of late; Jon Heyman spoke about it on WFAN and noted that Steve Gelbs has said that the vibe “hasn’t felt right” all season.

Mike Puma of the Post also wrote a piece about the team’s clubhouse chemistry, which included a characterization of Justin Verlander as a “diva” by an anonymous Met.

David Peterson is hoping that the opportunity he is getting to pitch in the rotation for the rest of 2023 will set him up well for 2024.

Jay Horwitz checked in on how Sid Fernandez and Benny Agbayani are doing in the aftermath of the devastating fires in Hawaii.

Tim Healey of Newsday wrote a profile on newly acquired Mets prospect Luisangel Acuña, for whom baseball is, obviously, a family affair.

Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated wrote about how the Mets’ 2023 season has them joining a very rare group of teams who posted losing seasons following a 100-win campaign.

But, through it all, you can’t say Mets fans haven’t lost their sense of humor.

Around the National League East

After Taijuan Walker struggled again with his velocity and command in the Phillies’ 8-1 loss to the Twins yesterday, manager Rob Thomson said the Phillies are looking into getting Walker some extra rest before his next start.

The Marlins bested the Yankees 3-1 behind a 116-pitch complete game by Sandy Alcántara.

The Marlins feel Josh Bell is the perfect fit for their playoff push.

Keibert Ruiz hit a walk-off homer in the Nationals’ 3-2 victory over the Athletics in Washington.

The Nationals released Franmil Reyes and Jacob Nottingham from their minor league deals.

Around Major League Baseball

A profile about Jason Heyward revitalizing his career and enjoying his time with the Dodgers appeared in the New York Times.

Nestor Cortes is back on the injured list with the same rotator cuff issue that landed him there in the first place. He is likely done for the season.

The Cardinals have some tough decisions to make in the aftermath of Adam Wainwright’s recent struggles on the mound.

Eric Longenhagen of Fangraphs published a piece about how the draft and trade deadline affected their farm system rankings.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Thomas Henderson brought us the Daily Prospect Report.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2010, R.A. Dickey limited the Phillies to just one hit and got shaving cream pie to the face.