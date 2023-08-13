Mets vs Braves: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread 08/13/23

Mets lineup
1. Brandon Nimmo - LF
2. Francisco Lindor - SS
3. Jeff McNeil - 2B
4. Pete Alonso - 1B
5. Daniel Vogelbach - DH
6. Omar Narváez - C
7. Mark Vientos - 3B
8. DJ Stewart - RF
9. Rafael Ortega - CF
Kodai Senga - SP
Braves lineup
1. Ronald Acuña - RF
2. Ozzie Albies - 2B
3. Austin Riley - 3B
4. Matt Olson - 1B
5. Marcell Ozuna - DH
6. Eddie Rosario - LF
7. Sean Murphy - C
8. Orlando Arcia - SS
9. Michael Harris - CF
Yonny Chirinos - SP
Broadcast info
First pitch: 7:10 ET
TV: ESPN
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050
Loading comments...