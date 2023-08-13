 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mets vs Braves: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread 08/13/23

The Mets look to avoid the sweep on Sunday Night Baseball

By Christian Romo
Chicago Cubs v New York Mets Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Mets lineup

1. Brandon Nimmo - LF

2. Francisco Lindor - SS

3. Jeff McNeil - 2B

4. Pete Alonso - 1B

5. Daniel Vogelbach - DH

6. Omar Narváez - C

7. Mark Vientos - 3B

8. DJ Stewart - RF

9. Rafael Ortega - CF

Kodai Senga - SP

Braves lineup

1. Ronald Acuña - RF

2. Ozzie Albies - 2B

3. Austin Riley - 3B

4. Matt Olson - 1B

5. Marcell Ozuna - DH

6. Eddie Rosario - LF

7. Sean Murphy - C

8. Orlando Arcia - SS

9. Michael Harris - CF

Yonny Chirinos - SP

Broadcast info

First pitch: 7:10 ET

TV: ESPN

Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050

