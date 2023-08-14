Mets Daily Prospect Report, 8/14/23: First place was oh-so-close

SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE 6, SYRACUSE 2 (BOX)

In his last outing, Mike Vasil came within three outs of throwing a no-hitter. The right-hander continued his recent dominance against the RailRiders by tossing five more scoreless innings, not allowing a hit until the fourth inning. Unfortunately, his twelve-inning scoreless streak- and Syracuse’s lead in this ballgame- came to an end in the sixth, when he walked two batters and then gave up a three-run homer to Jake Lamb. Adam Kolarek and Sean Reid-Foley combined to allow three more in the eighth, but the Mets had no answer.

SOMERSET 8, BINGHAMTON 0 (BOX)

With three wins and two losses in the series, Binghamton was playing for first place; if they won, they would be tied with Somerset and if they lost, they would be two games behind them, where they were when the series began last Tuesday. The Rumble Ponies unfortunately took the L, and just like their other two losses, this one was a blowout shutout loss. Patriots starter Blane Abeyta was really good and the bullpen after him was as well. Only three Binghamton hitters got on base all evening, with Rowdy Jordan drawing a walk, JT Schwartz lacing a double, and Drew Gilbert scattering a pair of singles.

BROOKLYN 6, ABERDEEN 0 (BOX)

The rehabbing Joey Lucchesi threw 4.2 scoreless innings, Paul Gervese followed that with 3.1 scoreless innings of his own, and Eli Ankeney finished the shutout with a scoreless ninth. The game was knotted at 0-0 until the bottom of the sixth, when D’Andre Smith doubled in two runs and Drake Osborn added another with a sac fly. Omar De Los Santos added another run with a seventh inning homer and Rhylan Thomas added two more in the eighth, but the runs ultimately weren’t necessary.

ST. LUCIE 7, PALM BEACH 3 (BOX)

St. Lucie scored often, plating runs in the second and third and then having a big inning in the fourth. Layonel Ovalles- Hi birdmansns!- meanwhile kept Jupiter off the board until the sixth, when the Hammerheads plated two runs. St. Lucie negated them with runs in the sixth and eighth and had plenty of insurance when Joe Joe Rodriguez gave up a run in the ninth.

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

Star of the Night

Paul Gervase

Goat of the Night

Adam Kolarek