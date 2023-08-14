Mets Morning News: One’ll Do

Meet the Mets

The Mets finally won one game against the Braves which is just enough to almost feel good about yourself while still maintaining a premium draft pick.

You can say a lot of things about Buck Showalter, but that he’s going out of his way to try and lose is not one of them.

Ronald Acuña Jr. is happy to see his little brother Luisangel in the Mets organization where he thinks big things are coming.

As Mark Vientos plays out the remaining games of the season in the majors, Francisco Lindor is doing what he can to teach the rookie how to be a major league third baseman.

Starling Marte won’t be coming off the injured list when he is eligible and instead will probably require a minor league rehab assignment.

Edwin Diaz is throwing from the base of the mound and moving closer to a potential late-season cameo in the big leagues.

In other Edwin news, Edwin Uceta was activated from the IL and demoted to AAA while Elieser Hernandez was placed on the 60-day IL to clear roster space.

Around the National League East

Jeter Downs’ walkoff single capped a six-run ninth inning for the Nationals in their 8-7 win over the disturbingly awful Athletics.

Speaking of comebacks, the Marlins scored five times in their half of the ninth inning to get their own walkoff 8-7 win against the last place Yankees.

With the help of Sonny Gray and a botched strike call, the Twins were able to hand the Phillies a 3-0 loss in the final game of their series.

Ozzie Albies was removed from Sunday night’s game with what the team later described as a left hamstring cramp.

All it took was Miami to be in the pennant chase and the Yankees to come to town for the Marlins to have their highest attended three game series in park history.

Around Major League Baseball

The Tampa Bay Rays were made aware of and are looking into social media posts that went around on Sunday, alleging an inappropriate relationship between Wander Franco and a minor.

With expanded playoffs giving so many teams the idea that they can compete, perhaps moving the trade deadline back two more weeks will create more sellers.

The Diamondbacks designated Carson Kelly for assignment, officially cutting ties with the last of the players they got in return for Paul Goldschmidt.

Edwin Encarnacion is back in uniform in the Blue Jays dugout. It’s in an advisory role, but it still counts if you don’t think too hard.

The Dodgers placed deadline acquisition Joe Kelly on the 15-day IL with elbow inflammation.

Down by a run and one out away from a loss, the Giants rode Patrick Bailey’s walkoff homer to a stressful 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Half an inning after robbing a home run from the Seattle Mariners, Cedric Mullins hit a home run of his own to put the Orioles ahead.

It was announced that due to some fatigue, Shohei Ohtani will be skipping his next start. Moments later, he connected for his 41st home run of the season.

Old Friend Mychal Givens was designated for assignment by the Baltimore Orioles.

Tampa Bay prospect Osleivis Basabe was called up to the big league club and recorded his first hit.

This Date in Mets History

Happy birthday to Mets Legend Eric Cammack, owner of a 3.000 career slugging percentage.