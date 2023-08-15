Mets Morning News: Mets bombard Pirates for second straight win

Meet the Mets

Backed by three home runs, the Mets defeated the Pirates 7-2 at Citi Field. Jonathan Araúz hit his first as a Met, while Daniel Vogelbach and Brandon Nimmo each contributed solo dingers. New York scored in each of the first six innings for the first time since 2019 to back an ineffective Carlos Carrasco, who only lasted three innings and did not factor in the decision. With his first inning run-scoring double, Pete Alonso tied Keith Hernandez with 468 RBI, second among Mets first basemen all-time, behind only Ed Kranepool.

In the win, Francisco Lindor became the first Met since Carlos Beltrán (2008) to record a 20-20 season after stealing a base.

These two teams will look to avoid falling into last place during their series.

The Mets made some roster moves before the game, including putting Josh Walker on the IL and activating Sam Coonrod. John Curtiss was placed on the 60-day IL, while Jimmy Yacabonis was sent back to Syracuse.

Kodai Senga has been bringing a bit of home to the road, writes Anthony Rieber.

Starling Marte may be shut down for the season, but the team is “not there yet”. The outfielder won’t play for the team again unless he is fully healthy.

Justin Verlander took to social media to respond to recent criticisms levied against him by a team staffer.

Around the National League East

The Marlins topped the Astros 5-1.

Miami hit back-to-back homers in the eight inning in the victory.

The Braves walloped the Yankees 11-3.

Max Fried continues to shake off rust as he returns from injuries, but his offense helped him out big time last night.

Around Major League Baseball

Jim Callis, Sam Dykstra, and Jonathan Mayo dove into each team’s Top 30 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline.

Manny Randhawa identified some favorites for the 2023 All-MLB watch.

In the wake of social media posts alleging Wander Franco is dating a 14-year-old, the Rays have placed the shortstop on the restricted list.

The Yankees are doing away with the traditional format of Old Timer’s Day, replacing it with a new “question and answer” format featuring franchise legends.

Deesha Thosar discussed Chas McCormick’s season for the Astros, which has been invaluable to Houston given the number of injuries they’ve endured.

Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman are threatening records atop the Dodgers’ lineup.

The Giants have called up outfielder Wade Meckler, who started the year in High-A. He was picked eighth in the 2022 draft.

The Cardinals dropped four in the seventh to beat the MLB-worst Athletics 7-5.

Behind Max Scherzer’s brilliant seven inning, 11-strikeout performance, the Rangers one-hit the Angels 12-0.

The Royals walked off the Mariners 7-6.

The Rockies won 6-4 against the Diamondbacks.

The Baltimore Orioles continued their winning ways with a 4-1 victory over the Padres.

The Rays dismantled the Giants 10-2.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2019, Pete Alonso tied the NL Rookie home run record with his 39th dinger as the Mets held off a late Braves rally to secure a 10-8 win. New York collected 23 hits in the victory.