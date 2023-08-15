Mets Daily Prospect Report, 8/15/23: Common FCL W

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (33-41/13-25)
NO GAME (SCHEDULE)
ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets sent RHP Jimmy Yacabonis outright to Syracuse Mets.
ROSTER ALERT: RHP Jimmy Yacabonis elected free agency.
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (35-34/19-19)
NO GAME (SCHEDULE)
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (27-37/27-16)
NO GAME (SCHEDULE)
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (24-41/13-29)
NO GAME (SCHEDULE)
Rookie: FCL Mets (28-17)
FCL METS 15, FCL CARDINALS 3 (BOX)
Jersey-native and Mets fan Ben Simon made his professional debut and allowed a hit in his inning of work, striking out a batter. Outside of that, it was another common W for the FCL Mets.
- REHAB ALERT DH Lorenzo Cedrola: 1-6, 3 R, 2B
- SS Marco Vargas: 1-4, R, RBI, BB, K
- SS Dangelo Sarmiento: 0-0, BB
- 3B Colin Houck: 1-3, 2 R, 3 RBI, 3 BB, E (2)
- C Ronald Hernandez: 2-3, R, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 BB
- C Andriel Lantigua: 0-1
- RF Yonatan Henriquez: 3-6, R, 3 RBI
- CF Simon Juan: 1-5, R, 3 K
- LF Kellum Clark: 0-2, 2 R, 2 BB, K
- LF Francis De Leon: 0-1, K
- 1B Carlos Oviedo: 0-2, 3 R, RBI, 3 BB, K
- 2B A.J. Ewing: 1-4, R, 2B, 3 RBI, K, HBP
- RHP Wilson Lopez: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- RHP Wilson Esterlin: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 9 K, WP, 2 BLK, 2 HBP
- RHP Ben Simon: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- RHP Pedro Mercedes: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K, HBP
ROSTER ALERT: RHP Ben Simon assigned to FCL Mets.
Star of the Night
Ben Simon
Goat of the Night
Kellum Clark
Loading comments...