 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mets Daily Prospect Report, 8/15/23: Common FCL W

Catch up on all the Mets prospects in yesterday’s minor league action!

By Steve Sypa
/ new
MLB Draft presented by Nike Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (33-41/13-25)

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets sent RHP Jimmy Yacabonis outright to Syracuse Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: RHP Jimmy Yacabonis elected free agency.

Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (35-34/19-19)

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (27-37/27-16)

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (24-41/13-29)

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

Rookie: FCL Mets (28-17)

FCL METS 15, FCL CARDINALS 3 (BOX)

Jersey-native and Mets fan Ben Simon made his professional debut and allowed a hit in his inning of work, striking out a batter. Outside of that, it was another common W for the FCL Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: RHP Ben Simon assigned to FCL Mets.

Star of the Night

Ben Simon

Goat of the Night

Kellum Clark

More From Amazin' Avenue

Loading comments...