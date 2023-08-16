Mets Morning News: Tuesday night walk fest

Meet the Mets

The Mets and Pirates played a very ugly baseball game on Tuesday night, with Pittsburgh coming out on top 7-4. David Peterson and the Mets’ bullpen walked a lot of batters, while the offense was lifeless for most of the night.

Justin Verlander has prompted an analysis of the Mets’ analytics department.

The Mets made a number of bullpen related roster moves before Tuesday’s game,

Citi Field has been nominated by USA Today for Best Stadium Food.

Edwin Diaz made an appearance on Tuesday night, handing out his bobblehead to fans.

Around the National League East

The Marlins and Jorge Alfaro agreed to a minor league deal.

The Braves surrendered just one hit as they shutout the Yankees.

Zack Wheeler threw 7 innings of one-run ball as the Phillies fell to the Blue Jays.

The Nationals lost to the Red Sox.

Jorge Soler hit his 30th home run but it wasn’t enough to push the Marlins past the Astros.

Around Major League Baseball

Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan is set to undergo Tommy John surgery and will miss all of the 2024 season.

Joey Votto spoke to Jayson Stark about his future and what comes next in his career.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets scored 23 runs against the Cubs at Wrigley Field on this date in 1987.