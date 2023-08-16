Mets recall Dennis Santana, option Jose Butto, DFA Edwin Uceta

The great shuffling of the bullpen, which has been a theme all season but has been overwhelming since the end of July, continues. The Mets recalled Dennis Santana from Triple-A Syracuse, optioned José Butto to Syracuse, and designated Edwin Uceta for assignment.

Santana, who the Mets claimed off of waivers in March from the Twins, has not appeared in a game for the Mets since May. Overall this season at the big league level, Santana has appeared in eight games, putting up a 6.23 ERA in those appearances, striking out 11 and walking five. He’s fared slightly better in Syracuse, where he appeared in 29 games with a 4.92 ERA.

Butto, who has appeared in four games for the Mets in 2023, threw two and two-thirds innings last night, giving up three earned runs in the Mets’ loss to the Pirates. Uceta has made just one appearance for the Mets in 2023, a three-inning outing in April.