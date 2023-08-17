Mets Morning News: Mets power themselves to series victory over Pirates

Meet the Mets

With the help of two home runs by DJ Stewart and a solo blast by Pete Alonso, the Mets were able to secure a series victory against the Pirates. Tylor Megill was solid in five innings giving up just two runs. Phil Bickford gave up a run in relief but the rest of the bullpen shut Pittsburgh down to secure the game and the series for the Amazin’s. The Mets will now head to St. Louis to take on the lowly Cardinals.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, Daily News, MLB.com, Newsday

Megill thought this start was a step in the right direction on the mound but there is still room for improvement.

Mark Vientos was diagnosed with left wrist inflammation and is considered day-to-day.

The Mets continue to shuffle their bullpen. They recalled Dennis Santana and optioned José Butto to Syracuse.

According to Buck Showalter, Edwin Díaz has progressed to throwing off a mound but even with things trending in a positive direction it is uncertain whether or not the closer will return this season.

Francisco Lindor has spoken with both Steve Cohen and Billy Eppler about the direction the team is headed in and is confident they all want to win.

The Mets poor record might be due somewhat to the new rules baseball adopted so they will need to change their approach to next season.

On August 26 the Mets will be celebrating Women’s Day at Citi Field and they will be honoring the team from Massapequa that won the International Little League Softball World Series.

Around the National League East

Charlie Morton shut down the Yankees to earn the victory and finish off the sweep of the Bronx Bombers.

Despite getting to Justin Verlander, the Marlins fell to the Astros 12-5 to drop the series.

Bryce Harper’s two home runs helped lead the Phillies to a 9-4 win over the Blue Jays to stop their three-game losing streak.

The Nationals defeated the Red Sox 6-2 after a clutch eighth inning home run by Keibert Ruiz.

Around Major League Baseball

The investigation into the allegations against Wander Franco is being handled by a division specializing in minors and gender violence in the Dominican Republic.

Marcus Stroman was diagnosed with a right rib fracture and has no timetable for a return.

Both Lars Nootbaar and Tommy Edman exited their game early with injuries in the Cardinals 8-0 loss to the Athletics.

Luke Raley hit a wild pinch-hit inside-the-park home run for the Rays that ping-ponged off the wall.

Shoehei Ohtani hit his forty-second home run of the year in the Angels 2-0 win.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

On the latest episode of Flushing is Burning, Christian Romo and Grace Carbone discuss how hard it is to watch the Mets tanking even if they are doing it for the right reasons.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1973, Willie Mays hit the 660th home run of his career which would ultimately be the last home run he would ever hit.