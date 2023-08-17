Mets place Mark Vientos on IL, call up Abraham Almonte

Ahead of their series opener in St. Louis tonight, the Mets have placed infielder and designated hitter Mark Vientos on the 10-day injured list with left wrist tendonitis, called up outfielder Abraham Almonte, and transferred left-handed pitcher Josh Walker to the 60-day injured list.

The IL designation for Vientos is retroactive to yesterday, as he didn’t play in the team’s series finale against the Pirates. Having spent parts of this season in the big leagues, Vientos has hit just .195/.230/.288 with a 43 wRC+ in 126 major league plate appearances. In his time with Triple-A Syracuse this year, the 23-year-old has hit .307/.386/.614 with 16 home runs in 264 plate appearances.

Almonte has made 12 plate appearances for the Mets this year with a .091/.167/.182 line and a 0 wRC+. And Walker had an 8.10 ERA in 10.0 major league innings out of the team’s bullpen this year. He had a 1.84 ERA in 29.1 innings out of the Syracuse bullpen in the time he spent at that level.