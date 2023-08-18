This Week in Mets Quotes: Lindor feels he owes the fans to give everything he’s got

Your 2023 Mets: The lows have been longer than the highs.

“After the Trade Deadline, our season has been similar to how it was prior to the Trade Deadline. The lows have been longer than the highs.” -Francisco Lindor [MLB]

Theme of the season: I have to be better.

“Timing was a little off. Obviously, a big situation. I have to find it quick. I didn’t do my job. [I] tried to make an adjustment with the second batter [Triolo] and ended up losing the grip on the ball. I have to do better. I have to attack the hitters more in that situation. Ultimately, I have to be better.” -Grant Hartwig [MLB]

Steve Cohen believes the rule changes are part of the blame for the decline of the Mets from last year.

“The reality is, the game is changing. It’s getting faster. It’s getting younger. You can see the teams that are fun to watch that are young. And with the shift being gone, the defense matters more, speed matters more on the bases. The pitcher is a little bit more gassed from just a 15-second clock. So the game has changed. You gotta change with it.” -Steve Cohen [The Athletic]

It’s not entirely shocking that some fans don’t appreciate an easily lovable, 5+ WAR SS...

“I owe it to the fans, I owe it to my teammates, I owe it to this organization and I owe it to myself. I will go every day and give everything I have, no matter what. There is always a reason to play the game — whether it’s to be better, be in the playoffs, for your numbers or for the young kid that saved money to come watch you play. There is a reason to play the game. So no matter what, you have to give it everything you got.” -Francisco Lindor [MLB]

...and along those lines, it’s extremely fitting that Lindor is the first Mets player to have a 20-20 season since Carlos Beltrán.

“I thought I [needed] two more to get to 20 [stolen bases], but it’s pretty cool to be next to one of my role models growing up, somebody I tried to be like. I’m blessed to be in this position.” -Francisco Lindor [MLB]

Nimmo’s fandom for Lindor never waivered.

“With [Lindor] starting off a little slow, obviously, he was disappointed with it, but he never lets it affect him. He always knows that it takes a long time to have a good season. He’s an unbelievable player, and I’m glad to have him on my team. He just shows up and is very professional every single day.” -Brandon Nimmo [MLB]

Kodai Senga on his how he’s feeling as his total innings climb during his first MLB season.

“I feel strong on the mound, and I think I can get through this season on a high note. On-field care, off-field care, I think I’m doing what I can to maintain my high performance on the field.” -Kodai Senga [MLB]

Buck on Kodai Senga’s innings count...

“I think it’s just smart that we look at that and that it doesn’t sneak up on us.” -Buck Showalter [MLB]

Eppler on...umm...I think Kodai Senga?

“All systems are fine so we keep moving forward.” -Billy Eppler [MLB]

This is how you speak about Edwin Díaz as if he was a human...

“[The session] was good. It’s part of his progression. I haven’t got into the decision-making about what everybody is asking. They want to know the end game and when [he is pitching in a game]. I feel confident that it’s when, not if. So that hasn’t been solidified yet. We are taking in information — feedback and what the testing shows, where the strength is. [The team has] to really like what’s been going on so far.” -Buck Showalter [MLB]

“[Díaz] uses his time wisely. He has worked on other things. … He has done his part. He has been a guy who has showed up for everything we’ve asked of him and then some. The only thing we had to do was slow him down some. … He is going to give himself every chance to be as good. Who knows? I don’t know how you can be any better than he was last year. But he is chasing it.” -Buck Showalter [MLB]

...this is how you speak about Edwin Díaz if he was a widget.

“Let’s just really focus on the process. What are we doing today, and was today successful? Will we repeat today? And how many days would we repeat before we move to the next phase? When we get a chance to get some objective data as well as subjective data — feedback from the player — then we can see what comes next.” -Billy Eppler [MLB]

Oof.

“I’m surprised [the Pirates] didn’t score more runs with that many people [on base].” -Buck Showalter [MLB]

Narrator: He did not present himself well.

“[Butto] presented himself well tonight. That’s a positive [outcome from] the game tonight.” -Buck Showalter [MLB]

While the season was lost by the time he arrived, nice to see Quintana return from injury and get a deserved first W.

“I needed this ‘W’ you know. All my teammates, they gave me really good support in the game, a couple good plays behind me, and [Francisco] Alvarez called a really good game, and I felt really good out there.” -Jose Quintana [Mets]

A little Wayne Kirby love, not enough this season as far as I’m concerned. Aside, I love that Buck has his base coaches point to the ball on all live plays on the one-in-a-million chance the hidden ball trick/deke is in play.

“Kirby goes out there, does his homework and he lets me know [when to steal] when I’m on base. He helps me out. Yeah, I have the speed, but Kirby has the knowledge.” -Francisco Lindor [MLB]

No slight to DJ Stewart, but it’s a sign of the season that a post-game in mid-August consists of just quotes from DJ Stewart.

“When I arrived here, I was trying to be ready whenever my name was called. Fortunately, I put some good swings last night and today. Baseball is a tough game. Hopefully, it can continue. I’m going to go out here and be myself every single day.” -DJ Stewart [MLB]

“I overshot the first [cutoff] man, but I hit the second guy. But close plays like that, you want to hit the first guy. It’s the difference between safe and out,” Stewart said. “So today, to execute [the proper throw] and Jeff made a heck of a throw to get [McCutchen] at home, honestly, I’m more proud of that than the home runs.” -DJ Stewart [MLB]

“I’m doing more of a toe tap now. In my career, I’ve been the type of guy that doesn’t really stride forward. I was having a tough time staying back. We started the toe tap as a drill at Triple-A [Syracuse] with Collin Hetzler, our hitting coach down there. We translated it into the game. I love where it has got me.” -DJ Stewart [MLB]

“I love this game and I had injury issues. I know what I’m capable of doing whenever I’m healthy. What kept me going was getting back to the big leagues. This game is unbelievable. I don’t take it for granted playing at the big league level. I have a little girl. Diapers are not cheap. That‘s what keeps me going.” -DJ Stewart [MLB]