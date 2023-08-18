Mets Morning News: Alonso hits 37th home run, Mets beat Cardinals, Vientos hits IL

Meet the Mets

The Mets beat the Cardinals last night, as José Quintana made another solid start, Pete Alonso hit his 37th home run of the season, and the team’s lineup put up a total of four runs that wound up being enough to start their series with a victory.

Before the win, the Mets placed Mark Vientos on the injured list and called up Abraham Almonte to take his place on the active roster.

Francisco Lindor is confident that Steve Cohen’s Mets will put together a winning culture.

The Florida Complex League Mets clinched a division championship and celebrated accordingly.

Around the National League East

The Nationals topped the Red Sox, dealing Boston another setback in their attempt to make it into the playoffs via an American League Wild Card spot.

The Phillies, Braves, and Marlins had the day off.

Around Major League Baseball

Julio Rodríguez had a huge night as the Mariners beat the Royals, leaving Seattle just a half-game out of a Wild Card spot.

Speaking of Wild Card spots, things are super tight for the third one in the National League, and the Diamondbacks topped the Padres. That leaves Arizona just one game behind the Cubs, Reds, and Marlins, all of whom are tied in the standings—with the Cubs currently holding the tiebreaker.

The Padres, by the way, are 3-7 in their last ten games, and they’re four games behind the Diamondbacks—and just two games ahead of the Mets.

In a battle of division leaders, the Dodgers beat the Brewers 1-0.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

This Date in Mets History

August 17 was the date on which Bud Harrelson hit the first home run of his major league career and Willie Mays hit his final home run—several years apart, but both in Mets uniforms.