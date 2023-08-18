Mets Daily Prospect Report, 8/18/23: Your 2023 East Division Champion FCL Mets

COLUMBUS 6, SYRACUSE 5 (BOX)

Syracuse ran out to a 3-0 lead, on the back of a two run home run by Luke Ritter, and a solo shot by Carlos Cortes. Starter Justin Jarvis, who the Mets got for Mark Canha at the deadline, was good in his limited start, surrendering just one run (a solo homer) in 4.1 innings. The bullpen, however, was not up to holding onto the lead, as Hunter Parsons and Nate Lavender surrendered five runs to blow the lead.

BINGHAMTON 5, PORTLAND 4 (BOX)

Binghamton ran out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, with the most fun sacrifice fly we’ll see this season: Drew Gilbert driving home Luisangel Acuña. Portland would rattle off three unanswered runs to make it 3-1 by the fifth inning, but Bingamton was not done scoring on the day.

JT Schwartz drove in two with a single to tie it at three, a Rowdy Jordan triple made it 4-3, and a Mateo Gil single scored an important insurance run, making it 5-3. Portland would scratch a run back in the eighth, but it was all they could muster.

HUDSON VALLEY 6, BROOKLYN 5 (BOX)

This was a game of two halves — ironic considering those do not exist in baseball. However, Brooklyn ran out to an early lead, dropping three in the first, one in the third and oone in the fifth to take, what seemed to be, a commanding 5-0 lead after four innings. However, Hudson Valley stormed back into it, scoring six runs over the final five frames to secure the comeback win.

POSTPONED (RAIN) (MAKEUP ON AUGUST 18TH)

FCL METS 11, FCL MARLINS 7 (BOX)

This win secured the FCL Mets as the East Division Champions! Which is incredibly fun stuff.

Star(s) of the Night

The 2023 FCL Mets, who are East Division Champs!

Goat of the Night

Jawlime Ramirez