Meet the Mets

Break up the Mets! After weeks of scuffling, our blue and orange boys suddenly have themselves a three-game winning streak following last night’s 7-1 victory against the Cardinals. Joey Lucchesi made his return from the minors and shut St. Louis out for 5.2 innings, and the offense was led by home runs from Brandon Nimmo (a lead-off shot) and Jeff McNeil. They’ll go for their fourth straight win and their second straight series victory tonight with Kodai Senga taking the mound.

Pete Alonso inadvertently found himself in some hot water after he mistakenly threw the ball into the stands following Masyn Winn’s first MLB hit.

In order to make room for Lucchesi on the active roster, the Mets optioned Grant Hartwig to the minors.

Francisco Alvarez has had a remarkable rookie season, but he will probably get a bit more rest for the remainder of the season.

Brett Baty has shown himself to be hard-working and adaptable in the past, which the Mets hope will pave the way for him to bounce back during his reset in the minors.

Edwin Uceta is no longer in the Mets organization, as the Cubs have claimed the righty reliever after the Amazins designated him for assignment earlier this week.

Around the National League East

Spencer Strider tossed seven shutout innings while striking out ten, leading the Braves to a 4-0 victory over the Giants.

The Phillies scored six runs in the top of the fourth inning, but the Nationals went and matched those six runs in the bottom of the frame, and Washington would ultimately prevail against Philadelphia 8-7.

The Marlins kept pace in the wild card race and snapped the Dodgers’ 11-game win streak thanks to five home runs—including two off the bat of Jorge Soler—which led them to an 11-3 win.

Dylan Crews is already looking like a star in the Nationals’ farm system.

Around Major League Baseball

Several games in California this weekend have been moved, as the league rescheduled three Sunday games into doubleheaders for today in anticipation of Hurricane Hilary.

We already have our first major league player from the 2023 draft, with first baseman Nolan Schanuel getting the call-up from the Angels after just twenty-one minor league games.

Schanuel and the Angels pulled off a very rare triple play in last night’s game.

Marcus Stroman will be completely inactive for several weeks as the former Met recovers from his recently diagnosed rib cartilage fracture.

Julio Rodríguez stayed red hot with his third straight game of at least four hits.

The Padres have had a disappointing season, and there are questions about their long-term prospects as well.

This Date in Mets History

Happy birthday, Ron Darling!