Mets call up Adam Kolarek and Vinny Nittoli, option Joey Lucchesi, and designate Dennis Santana for assignment

Ahead of their game in St. Louis tonight, the Mets made a few roster moves, all of which involved pitchers. The team has called up Adam Kolarek and Vinny Nittoli, optioned Joey Lucchesi to Triple-A Syracuse, and designated Dennis Santana for assignment.

The Lucchesi move is at least somewhat surprising, as he threw five-and-two-thirds scoreless innings last night against the Cardinals with five strikeouts and two walks. In 28.0 innings in the big leagues this year, he has a 3.54 ERA and a 4.62 FIP, but he’s spent much more time in Syracuse than in Queens thus far.

If Kolarek gets into a game, he’ll be making his first major league appearance for the Mets, the team that drafted him back in 2010. He made his major league debut in 2017 for the Rays and also spent time with the Dodgers and A’s since then. He threw just one-and-one-third innings in the big leagues this year before the Mets got him in a trade with the Dodgers.

Nittoli has made two appearances out of the Mets’ bullpen this year, but he’s split the bulk of his time between the Mets’ and Cubs’ Triple-A affiliates. And last but not least, Santana has thrown 10.2 innings out of the Mets’ bullpen this year with a 5.91 ERA and a 5.70 FIP.