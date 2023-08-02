Flushing is Burning, Episode 15: Well. The Mets sell.

Welcome to Flushing is Burning, the latest addition to the Home Run Applesauce family of podcasts, hosted by Grace Carbone and Christian Romo. Flushing is Burning is a weekly podcast examining the Mets, queer issues, and the occasional intersection of the two.

The vibes are rarely good around a team choosing to sell at the trade deadline, but they were especially bad around the Mets this week. The David Robertson and Max Scherzer trades brought impressive prospect hauls, but did they come at a bigger cost? Christian and Grace discuss.

They also look at the realistic options for this team heading into the 2024 season now that 2023 looks lost. But even though the Mets won’t likely win the World Series this season, there still are some fun things to keep track of over the season’s final two months.

And for Grace’s move minute: Last week was Barb-, and this week is -enheimer! Grace said it was anxiety-inducing and overwhelming and also the best movie she’s seen this year. Christian has doubts.

