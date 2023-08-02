Meet the Mets

The Mets played the Royals. The game went it into extras. The Mets lost it on a walk-off balk. I don’t really know how to offer any kind of succinct explanation of all that, and you probably just want to read about all the trades. Just check out some of the recaps listed below if you’re so inclined, mmkay?

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, Newsday, Daily News, North Jersey

The trade deadline passed yesterday, and the Mets made a flurry of moves. The first one was the biggest, as Justin Verlander headed back to the Houston Astros in exchange for prospects Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford.

Tommy Pham was the next guy on the list, with the veteran outfielder being dealt to the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for 17-year-old shortstop Jeremy Rodriguez.

The Mets also traded a reliever, though perhaps not the one most people expected. The team swung a deal with the Los Angeles Angels to send Dominic Leone to hang with Shohei Ohtani in exchange for infielder Jeremiah Jackson.

That was it for the prospect acquisitions, but not the last trade—that honor belonged to the Mets acquiring relievers Phil Bickford and Adam Kolarek from the Dodgers for cash considerations.

With all the moves, the Amazins had themselves a number of rosters spots which were suddenly wide open, and they called up four players to fill them.

Max Scherzer spoke about the conversation he had with Biller Eppler and Steve Cohen which led to him agreeing to waive his no-trade clause.

While nobody is happy that the Mets were forced to be sellers, acknowledging the problems is the first step towards fixing them.

In light of all these deals, the question now becomes whether Pete Alonso’s status as a New York Met is secure after 2024.

Brandon Nimmo was scratched l from last night’s lineup with a quad issue.

Around the National League East

Spencer Strider struck out a lot of batters—breaking his own record in speed for recording 200 strikeouts in a season—and Michael Harris II hit two homers to lead the Braves to a 5-1 victory over the Angels.

The Braves had a slightly less exciting deadline than some of their NL East competitors, but they did snag NL East veteran Brad Hand from the Rockies.

Sandy Alcántara pitched eight scoreless innings against the Phillies, but former Met David Robertson blew the save for the Marlins, ultimately surrendering a two-run homer to Nick Castellanos that led to a 3-1 win by Philadelphia.

The Phillies made a few deadline acquisitions, acquiring starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen from the Tigers and infielder Rodolfo Castro from the Pirates.

The Marlins stocked up their squads for the playoff push, as they made deals for Jake Burger, Josh Bell, and Ryan Weathers.

Around Major League Baseball

The Orioles bolstered their starting rotation by acquiring Jack Flaherty from the Cardinals.

The Tigers and Dodgers agreed on a deal that would have sent Eduardo Rodriguez to Los Angeles, but the veteran starter exercised his no-trade clause and stayed put in Detroit.

With Bo Bichette temporarily sidelined, the Blue Jays swung a deal for shortstop Paul DeJong from the Cardinals.

After looking like they might stay quiet altogether at the deadline, the Yankees ended up making a couple of small pitching acquisitions.

Another team that cradled the line between buyers and sellers were the Padres, and they too ended up making a few low-key additions (including Dick Mountain!).

The Diamondbacks and Brewers swapped relievers, with Andrew Chafin heading to Milwaukee and Peter Strzelecki going back to Arizona.

With the trade deadline now in the rear view mirror, The Athletic looked at which teams were most and least successful in their wheeling and dealing.

MLB.com also identified some clubs that won the deadline. They also ranked the twenty-three best trades that took place.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Allison McCague, Linda Surovich, and Maggie Wiggin discussed the first string of deadline trades for the Mets on the latest episode of A Pod of Their Own.

Allison also graded the pitching performances from the past week of games.

I previewed the three game series in Kansas City and bravely (stupidly?) predicted a sweep.

David Capobianco continued his review of each 2013 Matt Harvey start with a look an outing against the Royals in which the Dark Knight notched his third loss of the season.

Steve Sypa awarded the Mets Minor League Players of the Week honors for week seventeen of the minor league season.

Steve also took a look at Jeremiah Jackson, one of the new members of the Mets’ farm system.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets concluded a magical week by finishing off a three-game sweep of the Nationals to move into a tie for first place on this date in 2015.