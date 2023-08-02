Getting to know Mets prospect Jeremy Rodriguez

Jeremy Rodriguez was the top signing of the Arizona Diamondbacks’ 2023 international signing class, inking him to a contract worth $1.2 million. The 16-year-old from Esperanza, a municipality in the southern Dominican Republic also home to Seranthony Dominguez, Jhoan Duran, Jose Leclerc, Hector Noesi, and David Ortiz, was considered one of the premium talents available internationally during the signing period. Rodriguez, who turned 17 on July 4, was assigned to the DSL Arizona Black, one of the Diamondbacks’ two Dominican Summer League teams, and hit .256/.371/.393 with 6 doubles, 2 triples, 2 home runs, 12 stolen bases in 17 attempts, and 21 walks to 26 strikeouts.

As is the case with all players in the DSL, Rodriguez is all projection. He currently stands an even 6’ tall and weighs 170-pounds, but he is athletic and proportionate, with plenty of room to grow and add good muscle mass. At the plate, Rodriguez has a smooth, compact left-handed stroke that is currently geared for hitting for average over hitting for power. He has a very advanced eye for spin and a good sense of the strike zone- one of the benefits of having a father who played professionally- allowing him to square up on hittable fastballs and secondary pitches. As he ages, he should add more power; as it is, he is currently hitting with more authority this season with the DSL Arizona Black as compared to his tryouts and showcases while as an amateur.

Defensively, he has all of the necessary tools to stick at shortstop for the long term future. His carrying tool there is his arm, which grades as above-average to plus by most scouts and evaluators. Rodriguez shows quick reaction times, has soft hands and a smooth glove, and generally displays good instincts up the middle.