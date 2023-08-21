Mets Daily Prospect Report, 8/21/23: No high highs or low lows

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (33-41/16-27)
SYRACUSE 9, COLUMBUS 2 (BOX)
Syracuse scored early and often and before the Clippers got on the board, Syracuse had a five run lead. After the Clippers got on the board, Syracuse scored another four. Mike Vasil logged a quality start and seems to be settling into Triple-A now, with 8 total earned runs in 23.0 August innings, a 3.13 on the month, lowering his season ERA with Syracuse from 7.04 at the beginning of the month to 5.01.
- DH Nick Meyer: 0-0, HBP, SB (5)
- PH-DH Brandon McIlwain: 2-4, R, 2 2B, 2 RBI, K
- 2B Ronny Mauricio: 1-4, BB, K
- 3B Brett Baty: 2-3, R, 2B, RBI, BB
- 1B Luke Ritter: 1-5, R, HR (12), 2 RBI
- LF Carlos Cortes: 0-2, R, 2 BB, K, SB (3)
- SS Jose Peraza: 1-3, R, BB, K
- PR-SS Wyatt Young: 0-0
- C Michael Perez: 0-3, RBI, K
- RF Joe Suozzi: 1-3, 2 R, HR (4), RBI, BB
- CF Lorenzo Cedrola: 1-3, 2 R, HR (4), RBI, BB, K
- RHP Mike Vasil: 6.0 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K, W (3-2)
- LHP Tyler Thomas: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
- RHP Sean Reid-Foley: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
ROSTER ALERT: LHP Tyler Thomas assigned to Syracuse Mets from Binghamton Rumble Ponies.
ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets recalled RHP Reed Garrett from Syracuse Mets.
ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets optioned RHP Vinny Nittoli to Syracuse Mets.
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (35-34/22-22)
PORTLAND 2, BINGHAMTON 1 (BOX)
Binghamton dropped the rubber game of the series, splitting it with the Sea Dogs. With the loss, Binghamton remains stalled at .500, two games behind the Somerset Patriots for first in the Eastern League Northeast.
- SS Luisangel Acuna: 2-4, HBP, CS (2)
- CF Drew Gilbert: 0-2, 2 BB, K
- 1B JT Schwartz: 1-5, 2 K
- 2B Jeremiah Jackson: 1-4, SB (2)
- DH Rowdey Jordan: 0-3, BB
- 3B Mateo Gil: 0-3, R, BB, K
- RF Agustin Ruiz: 1-4, 3B, RBI, K
- C Matt O’Neill: 1-4, 2B, 2 K
- LF Jaylen Palmer: 0-3, BB, 2 K
- RHP David Griffin: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K
- RHP Daison Acosta: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K, WP, L (2-3)
- RHP Wilkin Ramos: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, BLK
- RHP Junior Santos: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, HBP
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (27-37/28-20)
HUDSON VALLEY 7, BROOKLYN 1 (BOX)
Jett Williams led off the ballgame with a home run, his second in as many days, and that was the extent of the Brooklyn Cyclones offense. With the loss on Sunday and the loss of the series against the Renegades, the Cyclones are now tied with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws for first place in the South Atlantic League North.
- SS Jett Williams: 2-3, R, HR (3), RBI, BB, K
- CF Alex Ramirez: 0-4
- DH Ryan Clifford: 0-4, K
- RF Stanley Consuegra: 0-4, 2 K
- 3B Jacob Reimer: 0-4, 3 K
- 1B William Lugo: 1-3, 2 K
- 2B D’Andre Smith: 0-3, 2 K
- C Drake Osborn: 0-3, K, PB (1)
- LF Rhylan Thomas: 1-2, 2B, BB
- RHP Robert Colina: 2.1 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 3 K, L (3-4)
- RHP Dylan Hall: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, WP
- RHP Bailey Reid: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- RHP Luis Montas: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
- RHP Sammy Tavarez: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (24-41/15-33)
ST. LUCIE 7, JUPITER 4 (BOX)
St. Lucie built up a solid lead early on, but things got a little hairy in the second half of the ballgame. In the fifth, the Hammerheads scored two runs, and added to their run from the third inning, trailed by just a run. The Mets scored a few much-needed insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth, and sure enough, they were needed as Jupiter scored a run in the ninth that would’ve tied the ballgame 4-4 if they hadn’t. Despite the win, St. Lucie remains a really bad team. Their 15-33 record makes them not just the worst team in the Florida State League, but worst in all of Single-A baseball. Only the 8-36 Charlotte Knights have a worse record this season among all affiliated minor league teams.
- 2B Diego Mosquera: 1-5, K
- CF Nick Morabito: 0-3, R, 2 BB, 2 K, SB (2)
- REHAB ALERT C Kevin Parada: 1-2, 2 R, RBI, 2 BB, K, E (1)
- C Fernando Villalobos: 0-0, BB
- 3B Wilfredo Lara: 3-5, R, 3B, RBI, E (3)
- DH Vincent Perozo: 0-3, RBI, 2 K
- 1B Nick Lorusso: 1-4, RBI, 2 K
- LF Yohairo Cuevas: 1-4, R, 3B
- RF Karell Paz: 2-3, 2 R, RBI, BB, 3 SB (6, 7, 8)
- SS Kevin Villavicencio: 1-4, 2 K, 2 SB (22, 23)
- RHP Douglas Orellana: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
- RHP Luis A. Rodriguez: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, WP, BLK, HBP
- RHP Brawny Reyes: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K, W (1-0)
- RHP Miguel Alfonseca: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K, HBP
- RHP Joe Joe Rodriguez: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K, HBP
Rookie: FCL Mets (31-18)
NO GAME (SCHEDULE)
Star of the Night
Mike Vasil
Goat of the Night
The Cyclones offense (sans Jett Williams)
