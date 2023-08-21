Mets Daily Prospect Report, 8/21/23: No high highs or low lows

SYRACUSE 9, COLUMBUS 2 (BOX)

Syracuse scored early and often and before the Clippers got on the board, Syracuse had a five run lead. After the Clippers got on the board, Syracuse scored another four. Mike Vasil logged a quality start and seems to be settling into Triple-A now, with 8 total earned runs in 23.0 August innings, a 3.13 on the month, lowering his season ERA with Syracuse from 7.04 at the beginning of the month to 5.01.

ROSTER ALERT: LHP Tyler Thomas assigned to Syracuse Mets from Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets recalled RHP Reed Garrett from Syracuse Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets optioned RHP Vinny Nittoli to Syracuse Mets.

PORTLAND 2, BINGHAMTON 1 (BOX)

Binghamton dropped the rubber game of the series, splitting it with the Sea Dogs. With the loss, Binghamton remains stalled at .500, two games behind the Somerset Patriots for first in the Eastern League Northeast.

HUDSON VALLEY 7, BROOKLYN 1 (BOX)

Jett Williams led off the ballgame with a home run, his second in as many days, and that was the extent of the Brooklyn Cyclones offense. With the loss on Sunday and the loss of the series against the Renegades, the Cyclones are now tied with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws for first place in the South Atlantic League North.

ST. LUCIE 7, JUPITER 4 (BOX)

St. Lucie built up a solid lead early on, but things got a little hairy in the second half of the ballgame. In the fifth, the Hammerheads scored two runs, and added to their run from the third inning, trailed by just a run. The Mets scored a few much-needed insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth, and sure enough, they were needed as Jupiter scored a run in the ninth that would’ve tied the ballgame 4-4 if they hadn’t. Despite the win, St. Lucie remains a really bad team. Their 15-33 record makes them not just the worst team in the Florida State League, but worst in all of Single-A baseball. Only the 8-36 Charlotte Knights have a worse record this season among all affiliated minor league teams.

NO GAME (SCHEDULE)

Star of the Night

Mike Vasil

Goat of the Night

The Cyclones offense (sans Jett Williams)