Mets Morning News: Sweeps are for suckers

Meet the Mets

Pete Alonso hit his 39th home run of the season and the Mets mostly kept it interesting for seven innings, and that’s about all you can ask for from the Stewart-Ortega Metropolitans.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, Newsday, Daily News, MLB.com, ESPN

The power of 2023 Brandon Nimmo was unlocked from within thanks to a Ferrari, a Honda, and a flying box of tissues.

For the moment, Buck Showalter’s Mets aren’t considering replacing Carlos Carrasco in the rotation with Joey Lucchesi.

Carrasco isn’t looking towards his looming free agency, instead opting to try and make the most he can out of the final few starts of the year.

Daniel Vogelbach was confident that his ability to hit righties didn’t suddenly disappear and as the season has gone on, he was proven correct.

At some point today, Starling Marte will get a second opinion on his ailing groin.

Prior to Sunday’s game, Vinny Nittoli was sent down to Syracuse and Reed Garrett was recalled to take his place.

Around the National League East

The San Francisco Giants walked home with a run in their last time up to hand the Braves a 4-3 loss in Atlanta.

In the 2023 Little League Classic, the Nationals scored four times in their first trip to the plate and not a single run was scored again until the Phillies scored three times in their final trip to the plate in a 4-3 contest in favor of Washington.

During the game, Bryson Stott used the lax accessory rules to his advantage and stepped to the plate with a Dixon Ticonderoga bat.

In what has become a familiar sight in Williamsport, players slid down a hill on pieces of cardboard and lived to tell the tale.

Around Major League Baseball

Hawaiian native Isiah Kiner-Falefa spoke to Newsday about the wild fires that devastated the Aloha state.

At only 17 years old, Padres catching prospect Ethan Salas is heading to Double-A.

The Yankees were swept by Boston and lost their eighth straight game, the longest losing streak for the franchise in 28 years.

In 2024, the Yankees and the Tigers will face off in Williamsport for the Little League Classic.

Needing a single for the cycle, Gunnar Henderson kept on running all the way to second base for a double, and he doesn’t regret it one bit.

After not striking out a batter in his first two starts, Dallas Keuchel struck out three and carried a perfect game into the seventh inning for Minnesota.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. left Sunday’s contest with left middle finger discomfort.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1977, Tom Seaver made his return to Shea Stadium with the Reds.