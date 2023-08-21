 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mets vs. Braves: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 8/21/23

David Peterson takes the mound to start the series in Atlanta.

By Grace Carbone
/ new
Pittsburgh Pirates v New York Mets Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Mets lineup

  1. Brandon Nimmo - CF
  2. Francisco Lindor - SS
  3. Jeff McNeil - 2B
  4. Pete Alonso - 1B
  5. Daniel Vogelbach - DH
  6. DJ Stewart - RF
  7. Omar Narvaez - C
  8. Rafael Ortega - LF
  9. Jonathan Arauz - 3B

David Peterson - LHP

Braves lineup

  1. Ronald Acuna - RF
  2. Michael Harris - CF
  3. Austin Riley - 3B
  4. Matt Olson - 1B
  5. Marcell Ozuna - DH
  6. Sean Murphy - C
  7. Kevin Pillar - LF
  8. Orlando Arcia - SS
  9. Vaughn Grissom - 2B

Allan Winans - RHP

Broadcast info

First pitch: 7:20 P.M. ET
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050

More From Amazin' Avenue

Loading comments...