Mets Morning News: Baby, you got a Stew going!

The Mets emphatically ended a seven-game Truist Park losing streak with a resounding 10-4 victory over the Braves last night. New York got homers from the red-hot D.J. Stewart (solo), Rafael Ortega (two-run), and Francisco Lindor (three-run). The Mets survived a shaky start from David Peterson, who allowed four runs in 4 2⁄ 3 innings, and jumped ahead for good with a four-run fifth, while their three-run sixth sealed the victory.

Lindor now has a nice number of doubles and homers as a Met.

Peterson is looking to pitch his way into the 2024 rotation.

Scouts and evaluators looked at the team’s revamped farm system and discussed what’s keeping it from being in the top 10 in MLB.

Tim Healey believes the Mets are better off giving Joey Lucchesi or Mike Vasil a look over Carlos Carrasco the rest of the way.

A big contract decision is facing the Mets and Pete Alonso in the next 15 months.

Steve Cohen stood up for Tommy Pham on Twitter amid some recent controversy for the former Met.

Pat Ragazzo wrote about Adam Kolarek making his Mets’ debut 13 years after New York picked him in the 11th round of the 2010 MLB Draft.

Tim Britton explores Alonso’s recent resurgence and a rare good week for the Amazins in This Week in Mets.

Former Met and part-time New Jersey traffic reporter Todd Frazier scolded his old club for giving up too soon this season, while predicting that Cohen will do ‘some crazy stuff’.

Minor league Cristopher Larez has been suspended 56 games for testing positive for a banned substance.

Around the National League East

The Phillies extended their lead on the first Wild Card spot in the NL with a 10-4 drubbing of the Giants. Bryce Harper contributed an inside-the-park home run.

The Nationals have extended manager Davey Martinez and are close to a deal with their General Manager.

Around Major League Baseball

The latest MLB Power Rankings are here.

There’s a young Dodgers starter that is drawing some comparisons to Jacobs deGrom and to Gerrit Cole.

Former Yankee Andy Pettitte is embracing his role with the free-falling Yankees.

Bob Klapisch noticed that many Yankees fans left Saturday’s loss early, and wondered if Hal Steinbrenner was paying attention.

David Lennon wants to see Hal take ownership of the Bronx Bombers and fix their mess.

The Cubs held on to defeat the Tigers 7-6, which helped them leapfrog the Giants in the NL Wild Card standings.

The Pirates pounded the Cardinals 11-1.

The Astros defeated the Red Sox 9-4.

The Mariners walloped the White Sox 14-2 to win their seventh straight keep pace with Houston.

In a battle of the two worst teams in baseball, the Athletics fared better, topping the Royals 6-4.

The Diamondbacks walked off the floundering Rangers 4-3 in 11 innings.

This Date in Mets History

Carlos Delgado hit the 400th home run of his illustrious major league career on this date in 2006. The game became well known when the other Carlos, Beltran, hit a walk-off home run in the ninth against St. Louis.