Missed Opportunities

The Mets and Braves played a low-scoring game for a change, but the Mets came out on the losing end of it this time, failing to capitalize on opportunities to come from behind in a 3-2 loss at Truist Park.

The Braves got things started against Tylor Megill in the second when Eddie Rosario launched a no-doubter two-run homer to put Atlanta on the board. Otherwise, despite yielding eight hits and throwing a whopping four wild pitches, Megill managed to limit the damage over 4 2⁄ 3 innings, wriggling his way in and out of jams. The Braves added a run off Megill in fifth on a solo homer by Marcell Ozuna, who fell a triple shy of the cycle.

Things got hairy for Megill in the fifth when he then gave up a single, threw a wild pitch, and then walked a batter, which ended his night before he could factor into the decision. Adam Kolarek then came in the game and making just his second appearance for the Mets, he performed masterful work in relief to keep the Mets in the game. Kolarek stranded his inherited runners in the fifth, pitched a 1-2-3 sixth, and recorded the first two outs in the seventh on either side of the walk—the latter out being a nice play on Rosario trying to bunt for a hit.

Meanwhile, the Mets wasted a golden opportunity to chip away when they loaded the bases with one out in the fourth against Bryce Elder on a pitch clock violation walk, a hit by pitch, and another walk. But Elder neutralized the threat by striking out DJ Stewart and retiring Francisco Alvarez on a flyout to center. The Mets did finally make it a ballgame in the sixth on a two-run homer by Daniel Vogelbach off Pierce Johnson that brought the Mets within a run. The home run scored Francisco Lindor, who doubled off Elder to lead off the inning and thus Elder and Johnson were charged with a run apiece.

The Mets bullpen continued to put up zeros in the late innings, as Reed Garrett came in the game and got Travis d’Arnaud to pop out to end the seventh and then recorded the first two outs in the eighth via the ground ball before giving up a ground rule double to Ronald Acuña. Brooks Raley then stranded Acuña by striking out Michael Harris to help keep the Mets within striking distance.

The Mets put the tying run in scoring position in both the eighth and ninth innings, but failed to bring it home each time. With two outs in the eighth, Jeff McNeil laced a single the other way and then stole second base, but AJ Minter got Pete Alonso to pop out to shallow right to end that threat. Daniel Vogelbach walked on the first four pitches Braves closer Raisel Iglesias threw in the ninth and was replaced on the base paths by pinch runner Tim Locastro. DJ Stewart then singled to advance Locastro into scoring position, but the air was sucked out of the rally when Francisco Alvarez grounded into a 5-5-3 double play. The tying run was still in scoring position, but Rafael Ortega grounded out to second to end this hard-fought game.

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big Mets winner: Daniel Vogelbach, +32.2% WPA

Big Mets loser: Francisco Alvarez, -47.6% WPA

Mets pitchers: +4.0% WPA

Mets hitters: -54.0% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: DJ Stewart’s single that advanced the tying run into scoring position in the ninth, +16.2% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: Eddie Rosario’s two-run homer in the second, -15.7% WPA