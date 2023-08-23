Flushing is Burning, Episode 18: Quadruple-A

A handful of minor-league position players have found regular playing time on the big-league roster. What do they bring to the Mets? Do any of them have futures with the 2024 squad? Grace and Christian discuss.

They also examine Mrs. Met as the internet’s favorite girl and how and why her makeover came to be. And did you know Daniel Murphy just retired? Grace and Christian debate on what exactly he means to Mets lore.

And finally: The Hill. It’s a new baseball movie! Will it be any good? Maybe! But probably not!

