Mets Morning News: Mets fall to Braves, Alonso responds to trade rumors

Meet the Mets

The Mets fell to the Braves on Tuesday night, 3-2. Tylor Megill and the bullpen pitched well overall, but the offense was quiet for much of the night, the only runs coming from a Daniel Vogelbach two-run homer.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue, Newsday, Daily News, MLB, ESPN.

Pete Alonso’s future with the Mets will remain a question heading into the offseason writes Ken Rosenthal. He reported the Mets and Brewers engaged in talks regarding Alonso at the trade deadline.

Alonso responded to the rumors after the game last night, saying he loves being a Met.

Anthony DiComo takes a look at how ex-Mets have fared since the trade deadline.

Even with a revamped farm system, the Mets are still missing some pieces that would make it a top 10 system in the big leagues.

Edwin Díaz will throw off a mound today.

Finally joining in on the arms-race, the Mets are developing their own pitching lab.

The Mets will continue their tradition of visiting firehouses to pay tribute to those who lost their lives on September 11th.

Around the National League East

The Nationals stayed hot, beating the Yankees, who have now lost nine games in a row.

Trea Turner hit a walk-off two-run homer to push the Phillies past the Giants.

The Marlins

Around Major League Baseball

After a 7 week absence, the Angels activated Mike Trout off the injured list.

The White Sox fired their General Manager and Vice President. Meanwhile, the team is also considering a departure from Chicago as their lease at Guaranteed Rate Field expires at the end of the decade.

Jeff Passan detailed everything we know in the Wander Franco investigation.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

A new episode of A Pod of Their Own came out!

Steve Sypa looked at the top performances from Mets minor leaguers over the past week.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2009, a Mets loss to the Phillies included two of baseball’s rarest occurrences.