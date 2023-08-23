 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mets vs. Braves: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 8/23/23

José Quintana takes the mound for the Mets at Truist Park in the rubber game of this three-game series.

By Allison McCague
/ new
New York Mets v Atlanta Braves Photo by Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

Mets lineup

  1. Brandon Nimmo - CF
  2. Francisco Lindor - SS
  3. Jeff McNeil - 2B
  4. Pete Alonso - 1B
  5. Daniel Vogelbach - DH
  6. DJ Stewart - RF
  7. Francisco Alvarez - C
  8. Rafael Ortega - LF
  9. Danny Mendick - 3B

José Quintana - LHP

Braves lineup

  1. Ronald Acuña Jr. - RF
  2. Kevin Pillar - LF
  3. Austin Riley - 3B
  4. Matt Olson - 1B
  5. Marcell Ozuna - DH
  6. Sean Murphy - C
  7. Michael Harris II - CF
  8. Orlando Arcia - SS
  9. Vaughn Grissom - 2B

Charlie Morton - RHP

Broadcast info

First pitch: 7:20pm ET
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050

More From Amazin' Avenue

Loading comments...