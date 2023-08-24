Mets Morning News: Mets fall to Braves for second straight day

Meet the Mets

The Mets were shutout by the Braves on Wednedsay night, losing 7-0. Their bats were quiet for the second straight night while Jose Quintana struggled against one of the best offenses in baseball.

Pete Alonso was named Most Valuable Philanthropist by the MLB Players Trust.

Tim Britton looks at what a Pete Alonso extension could look like and how the next generation of Mets’ pitchers is taking shape.

A strong summer has put Francisco Lindor back on track.

Reliver Sean Reid-Foley joined the Mets on Wednesday.

The Mets will remember Joan Payson on Saturday during Women’s Equity Day.

Keith Hernandez answered a lot of questions about Seinfeld in this Vulture article.

Around the National League East

The Phillies fell short of sweeping the Giants, losing 8-6 in 10 innings.

The Marlins could only muster up four hits as they were shutout by the Padres.

Aaron Judge hit three home runs as the Yankees beat the Nationals.

Around Major League Baseball

The White Sox brought back Tony La Russa to their organization as a consultant.

The time has come for the Yankees to enter a rebuild while David Lennon writes Brian Cashman is entering dangerous territory.

Shohei Ohtani hit a home run in a game he was starting but left after recording four outs due to arm fatigue. It was announced late last night Ohtani has torn his UCL and will not pitch for the remainder of the season.

Mike Trout is also heading back to IL just a day after ending a 7 week stint on the list.

Is the Giants unconventional pitching plan helping or hurting the NL Wild Card chase?

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

This Date in Mets History

The Mets were no-hit by the Giants on this date in 1975.