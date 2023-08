Mets Daily Prospect Report, 8/25/23: Combo Meal for Ronny

BUFFALO 9, SYRACUSE 4 (BOX)

Really wish that had been Mauricio’s 22nd home run for the symmetry.

BINGHAMTON 7, NEW HAMPSHIRE 6 (BOX)

Four run comeback in the top of the ninth sure is an exciting way to win.

BROOKLYN 13, ASHEVILLE 12 (BOX)

Two runs to tie and take the lead in the top of the ninth, lead blown. Three more runs in the top of the tenth, and Luis Montas manages to barely hang on to secure the win. Kevin Parada, Stanley Consuegra, and Ryan Clifford all homered.

DUNEDIN 9, ST. LUCIE 5 (BOX)

FCL BRAVES 7. FCL METS 1 (BOX)

Roster Alert: RHP Justin Lawson assigned to FCL Mets.

Star of the Night

Ronny Mauricio

Goat of the Night

Christopher Suero