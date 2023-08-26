Meet the Mets

The Mets welcomed Shohei Ohtani (hitting version only) and the Angels to Citi Field for a three-game series which began last night with a 3-1 loss. Kodai Senga pitched a gem, tossing 6.2 innings while striking out ten and giving up just two runs. Unfortunately, the Mets could only muster up one run of their own—on a Francisco Lindor home run—so Senga took the loss despite his best efforts.

Brandon Nimmo spoke about the approach shift that has led to him putting up career-high power numbers.

Starling Marte is unsure whether it will be possible for him to return in September as he continues to rehab for his groin injury.

DJ Stewart has been trying to make the most of the everyday opportunity he’s been afforded with the Mets.

An oblique injury will put an end to Mets minor leaguer Luke Ritter’s strong 2023 campaign.

Mike Piazza spoke about the questions surrounding Pete Alonso’s future with the Mets.

Around the National League East

Spencer Strider tossed another gem, and Michael Harris II racked up three hits—including a homer—to help lead the Braves to a 5-1 win over the Giants.

The Phillies fell behind early against the Cardinals, but managed to put up five runs on Miles Mikolas en route to an easy 7-2 victory.

Joan Adon tossed six scoreless innings against the Marlins, and the Nationals would go on to beat their division rivals 7-4.

Around Major League Baseball

Robot umpires may eventually make their way to the majors, but some kinks are still being worked out.

While his UCL injury will prevent him from pitching again this season, the current plan is for Ohtani to continue hitting.

Ohtani’s best path towards continuing to be a pitcher after undergoing a second Tommy John surgery might be to sit out 2024 altogether.

Padres reliever Robert Suárez has been handed a ten-game suspension for using sticky stuff, though he is appealing the decision.

Despite being a team that is largely without any star players, the Giants find themselves in the playoff race.

MLB.com offered a profile of the company that’s making a name for themselves with their stylish bats.

Some players have wildly surpassed the expectations with which they entered 2023.

This Date in Mets History

Bobby Valentine was named manager of the Mets in place of the fired Dallas Green on this date in 1996.