Mets Daily Prospect Report, 8/26/23: Roster Alert!

SYRACUSE 9, BUFFALO 7 / 10 (BOX)

Syracuse overcame an early deficit, almost blew it again, overcame another deficit to force extra innings, almost blew it again, and then won on a Brandon McIlwain homer- his second of the game.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets sent SS Mark Vientos on a rehab assignment to Syracuse Mets.

NEW HAMPSHIRE 14, BINGHAMTON 8 (BOX)

Dominic Hamel wasn’t great. His replacement, Trey McLaughlin, was even worse. His replacement, Nolan Clenny, was even worse. Suffice to say, when you give up 14 runs on 16 hits, your chances of winning drastic go down.

BROOKLYN 6, ASHEVILLE 5 (BOX)

Another day, another multi-hit game for Jett Williams. Another home run too, his fifth in 22 Brooklyn games. We’re running out of superlatives here.

ROSTER ALERT: Brooklyn Cyclones placed RHP Jace Beck on the 7-day injured list.

ROSTER ALERT: Brooklyn Cyclones placed 3B Jacob Reimer on the 7-day injured list.

ROSTER ALERT: Brooklyn Cyclones placed RHP Cameron Foster on the 7-day injured list retroactive to August 20, 2023.

ROSTER ALERT: SS Jefrey De Los Santos assigned to Brooklyn Cyclones from St. Lucie Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: RHP Joe Joe Rodriguez assigned to Brooklyn Cyclones from St. Lucie Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: RHP Miguel Alfonseca assigned to Brooklyn Cyclones from St. Lucie Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: RHP Luis A. Rodriguez assigned to Brooklyn Cyclones from St. Lucie Mets.

GAME ONE

DUNEDIN 6, ST. LUCIE 0 (BOX)

GAME TWO

DUNEDIN 15, ST. LUCIE 2 (BOX)

St. Lucie isn’t good, but we already knew this. Thank god the Charlotte Knights exist so that they aren’t the worst team in the affiliated minor leagues.

ROSTER ALERT: RHP Wilson Esterlin assigned to St. Lucie Mets from FCL Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: RHP Estarlin Escalante assigned to St. Lucie Mets from FCL Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: RHP Ben Simon assigned to St. Lucie Mets from FCL Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: RHP Omar Victorino assigned to St. Lucie Mets from FCL Mets.

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

Star of the Night

Brandon McIlwain

Goat of the Night

Omar Victorino