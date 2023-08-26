Mets Daily Prospect Report, 8/26/23: Roster Alert!

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (33-41/18-29)
SYRACUSE 9, BUFFALO 7 / 10 (BOX)
Syracuse overcame an early deficit, almost blew it again, overcame another deficit to force extra innings, almost blew it again, and then won on a Brandon McIlwain homer- his second of the game.
- 2B Ronny Mauricio: 1-4, R, 2B, RBI, BB, SB (23)
- DH Brett Baty: 1-5, RBI, K
- REHAB ALERT 3B Mark Vientos: 1-4, 2 R, 2B, BB, K
- LF Carlos Cortes: 3-5, R, 2 2B, RBI
- SS Wyatt Young: 2-4, 2 R, HR (1), 3 RBI, BB, K
- RF-1B Joe Suozzi: 0-5, 2 K
- C Michael Perez: 0-5, 2 K
- 1B Dariel Gomez: 0-0
- RF Brandon McIlwain: 2-4, 2 R, 2 HR (3, 4), 3 RBI, BB, 2 K
- CF Lorenzo Cedrola: 1-4, R, 2B, 2 K
- RHP Denyi Reyes: 6.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 6 K
- RHP Eric Orze: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
- RHP Grant Hartwig: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
- RHP William Woods: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, W (1-1)
ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets sent SS Mark Vientos on a rehab assignment to Syracuse Mets.
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (35-34/25-23)
NEW HAMPSHIRE 14, BINGHAMTON 8 (BOX)
Dominic Hamel wasn’t great. His replacement, Trey McLaughlin, was even worse. His replacement, Nolan Clenny, was even worse. Suffice to say, when you give up 14 runs on 16 hits, your chances of winning drastic go down.
- 2B Luisangel Acuna: 0-4, R, RBI, BB
- RF Drew Gilbert: 2-3, 2 R, 2B, HR (4), RBI, 2 BB
- DH JT Schwartz: 1-4, R, HR (3), 4 RBI, BB
- SS Jeremiah Jackson: 1-3, 2 BB, E (4)
- CF Rowdey Jordan: 1-4, R, HBP
- 3B Mateo Gil: 2-4, R, 3B, BB, 2 K
- LF Agustin Ruiz: 3-4, R, RBI, BB
- C Matt O’Neill: 1-4, BB, K
- 1B Jaylen Palmer: 0-5, R, RBI, K
- RHP Dominic Hamel: 5.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 6 K, WP
- RHP Trey McLoughlin: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
- RHP Nolan Clenney: 0.2 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
- RHP Matt Minnick: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- RHP Brendan Hardy: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, WP
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (27-37/31-21)
BROOKLYN 6, ASHEVILLE 5 (BOX)
Another day, another multi-hit game for Jett Williams. Another home run too, his fifth in 22 Brooklyn games. We’re running out of superlatives here.
- SS Jett Williams: 2-4, R, HR (5), RBI, BB, K, E (3)
- 1B Ryan Clifford: 1-5, R, HR (20), 2 RBI
- RF Stanley Consuegra: 1-5, R, 3 K, SB (4)
- 3B William Lugo: 2-4, R, 2B, RBI, BB
- LF Omar De Los Santos: 1-4, BB, 2 K
- 2B Jefrey De Los Santos: 1-4, BB, 2 K, SB (1), E (1)
- C Drake Osborn: 0-5, K
- DH Christian Pregent: 0-2, R, RBI, BB, K
- CF Rhylan Thomas: 2-3, R, BB
- RGP Joander Suarez: 6.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K, 2 HBP, W (5-9)
- RGP Joshua Cornielly: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- RGP Sammy Tavarez: 0.0 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 K, HBP
- RGP Eli Ankeney: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K, WP, S (4)
ROSTER ALERT: Brooklyn Cyclones placed RHP Jace Beck on the 7-day injured list.
ROSTER ALERT: Brooklyn Cyclones placed 3B Jacob Reimer on the 7-day injured list.
ROSTER ALERT: Brooklyn Cyclones placed RHP Cameron Foster on the 7-day injured list retroactive to August 20, 2023.
ROSTER ALERT: SS Jefrey De Los Santos assigned to Brooklyn Cyclones from St. Lucie Mets.
ROSTER ALERT: RHP Joe Joe Rodriguez assigned to Brooklyn Cyclones from St. Lucie Mets.
ROSTER ALERT: RHP Miguel Alfonseca assigned to Brooklyn Cyclones from St. Lucie Mets.
ROSTER ALERT: RHP Luis A. Rodriguez assigned to Brooklyn Cyclones from St. Lucie Mets.
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (24-41/16-36)
GAME ONE
DUNEDIN 6, ST. LUCIE 0 (BOX)
- SS Diego Mosquera: 1-4, K
- LF Kellum Clark: 1-4, 2 K
- CF Wilfredo Lara: 1-2, 2 BB, 2 SB (11, 12)
- 3B Nick Lorusso: 0-3, BB, K, SB (2)
- C Jose Hernandez: 1-3, 2 K, HBP
- RF Karell Paz: 0-3, K
- DH Carlos Dominguez: 0-2, BB, K
- 1B Yohairo Cuevas: 1-2, HBP, E (1)
- 2B Kevin Villavicencio: 0-3, K
- RHP Layonel Ovalles: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K, HBP, L (3-6)
- RHP Ben Simon: 0.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, WP
- RHP Brawny Reyes: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
GAME TWO
DUNEDIN 15, ST. LUCIE 2 (BOX)
- SS Diego Mosquera: 1-3, R, 2B, BB, K
- DH Karell Paz: 2-3, R, HR (4), 2 RBI
- CF Nick Morabito: 0-3, K
- C Vincent Perozo: 0-3, 2 K
- 3B Nick Lorusso: 0-2, BB, 2 K, E (3)
- 1B Yohairo Cuevas: 0-3, 3 K
- LF Carlos Dominguez: 0-2, BB, K
- RF Yeral Martinez: 0-2, HBP
- 2B Kevin Villavicencio: 0-3, 2 K
- RHP Omar Victorino: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 0 K, L (0-1)
- RHP Estarlin Escalante: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 0 K, WP, 2 HBP
- RHP Ramon Henriquez: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 6 BB, 1 K, 3 WP
- RHP Jean Calderon: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 0 K, WP
St. Lucie isn’t good, but we already knew this. Thank god the Charlotte Knights exist so that they aren’t the worst team in the affiliated minor leagues.
ROSTER ALERT: RHP Wilson Esterlin assigned to St. Lucie Mets from FCL Mets.
ROSTER ALERT: RHP Estarlin Escalante assigned to St. Lucie Mets from FCL Mets.
ROSTER ALERT: RHP Ben Simon assigned to St. Lucie Mets from FCL Mets.
ROSTER ALERT: RHP Omar Victorino assigned to St. Lucie Mets from FCL Mets.
Rookie: FCL Mets (32-18)
NO GAME (SEASON OVER)
Star of the Night
Brandon McIlwain
Goat of the Night
Omar Victorino
