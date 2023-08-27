Mets Morning News: Angels beat Mets again, Alonso okay after being hit by pitch

Meet the Mets

Carlos Carrasco struggled, and the Mets lost to the Angels last night. That gives the Mets four straight losses and leaves them in last place in the division, two games behind the fourth-place Nationals.

Benches cleared in the game after Pete Alonso was hit by a pitch, and Alonso passed concussion protocol following the hit-by-pitch.

The game also included a bizarre play that say Angels pitcher Chris Silseth taken to the hospital after being hit in the head by an errant throw on a bizarre play.

It was Women’s Day at Citi Field, and here are the walk-up songs that the players used in honor of the celebration.

Anthony DiComo takes a look at the Mets’ options if they were to replace Carrasco in the rotation.

This series against the Angels has included the return of infielder Eduardo Escobar, who the Mets traded back in June.

Following the recent news that his number will be retired next year, Doc Gooden offered some advice for the current Mets.

Mark Vientos is back.

Around the National League East

The Braves topped the Giants.

The Nationals beat the Marlins, which leaves Miami three games back of the third Wild Card spot in the National League.

The Phillies trounced the lowly Cardinals, and they’re 3.5 games up on the rest of the Wild Card teams, which makes them the most comfortable Wild Card holder in either league at the moment.

Around Major League Baseball

Orioles closer Felix Bautista, who has been the best reliever in baseball by fWAR this year by nearly one full win, has a UCL injury. Baltimore beat the Rockies last night.

The Blue Jays beat the Guardians with ease and are 1.5 games back of the final Wild Card spot in the American League, with the Astros immediately ahead of them and the Mariners and Rangers tied for first place in the AL West and the second Wild Card spot—just one game ahead of Houston.

Speaking of the Mariners, they absolutely blew out the Royals.

And the Astros beat the Tigers by a wide margin to maintain sole possession of their Wild Card spot for now.

The Red Sox beat the Dodgers, and they’re still hovering at the fringe of the AL Wild Card race, sitting 3.5 games back of the Astros and two back of the Blue Jays.

The Yankees lost to the Rays, and it’s safe to say they are out of the playoff race entirely as they sit 10.0 games back of the final Wild Card spot.

The Rangers snapped a long losing streak with a win over the Twins in a game that saw Max Scherzer go seven innings with 10 strikeouts, one walk, and two runs allowed. Scherzer now has a 2.64 ERA and 3.59 FIP in 30.2 innings over the course of five starts with Texas since being traded there by the Mets.

Jordan Wicks pitched very well in his big league debut for the Cubs, who beat the Pirates and are currently in the second NL Wild Card spot.

The Reds beat the Diamondbacks, putting an end to a six-game winning streak that put Arizona back in a Wild Card spot—now just a half-game ahead of the Reds.

The Angels had their general manager speak to the press to explain why the team didn’t have imaging done on Shohei Ohtani’s elbow done before his final start of the season, which he left thanks to a UCL tear.

Anthony Castrovince looks at the most crucial player on each contending team.

The White Sox, who are very much not in the playoff race, beat the A’s, who have not been linked to contention at any point this season.

This Date in Mets History

Bennie Ayala hit a home run in his first major league at-bat on this date in 1974, making himself the first Mets player to achieve that particular feat.