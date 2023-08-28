Mets Daily Prospect Report, 8/28/23: Sunday Scaries

BUFFALO 5, SYRACUSE 2 (BOX)

Things started off decent for Jose Butto, but the right-hander hit a bump in the fifth. Until that point, he allowed a run over four innings, which isn’t bad. In the fifth, he allowed three more runs on three hits and two walks, shifting his line on the season from possibly alright to definitely bad. Syracuse, who initially had the lead thanks to a Brandon McIlwain RBI double, managed only one more run.

CANCELLED (RAIN)

ASHEVILLE 8, BROOKLYN 1 (BOX)

Fighting to maintain a decent lead over the Jersey Shore BlueClaws in the standings, Brooklyn got annihilated. Luckily, the Blue Rocks beat the BlueClaws, meaning that the loss didn’t hurt the Cyclones, and they remain two games ahead of their crustacean competition. Robert Colina allowed four runs before finally recording a single out- though had it not been for a D’Andre Smith error, he would’ve allowed fewer and would’ve gotten that out sooner- and the Tourists ended up scoring seven in the frame. Coming back from a 7-0 deficit in the first inning is a tough task for any team, and the Cyclones weren’t up to it, a Chase Estep home run the only runs Brooklyn managed to score. At least they didn’t get shutout?

DUNEDIN 13, ST. LUCIE 8 (BOX)

It took a while for the St. Lucie bats to come alive, and by the time they did, it was too little, too late. By the time the Mets finally got on the board in the sixth, they were already trailing by four runs. The thing is, after they scored, things got kind of crazy. The Dunedin Blue Jays put up a four spot in the bottom of the sixth, to which St. Lucie responded by putting up a four spot of their own in the top of the seventh. The Blue Jays plated two runs in the bottom of the seventh, and St. Lucie responded by scoring three in the top of the eighth. The score a much closer 10-8, the Blue Jays scored three more runs in the bottom of the eighth. St. Lucie showed a little bit of life in the ninth, but not enough to overcome their deficit.

NO GAME (SEASON OVER)

Star of the Night

Chase Estep

Goat of the Night

Robert Colina